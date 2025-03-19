Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya

As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the best champions of his generation. He achieved some great things during his reign as UFC middleweight champion, and he also accomplished some wonderful things as a contender.

Unfortunately, in recent times, he’s come up short in a number of defeats. His most recent was courtesy of Nassourdine Imavov, with many wondering whether or not Adesanya is still at the elite level in mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview, the great Yoel Romero weighed in on the situation.

Romero’s advice for Adesanya

“Israel, he needed time, he needed rest,” Romero said. “That’s what I think. He needs to rest a little bit, because too much damage. The problem is, the UFC (doesn’t) give you time. When the UFC calls you, you need to come because you have a contract.

“Now, he needs to think about training. Not too hard; not too hard in the sparring,” Romero continued. “He needs to go to training like a therapy; recovery for the body. He doesn’t need now too much sparring. That is my opinion for Israel. If he wants to be back again, he needs to recover the body. He’s still training very hard; it’s not good.”

While their one and only fight against each other wasn’t exactly a classic, both men are still considered to be among the elite in the middleweight history books.

What do you believe should be next for Israel Adesanya in the UFC? Would you be interested in seeing a rematch between these two in some setting? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

