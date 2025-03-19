Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the best champions of his generation. He achieved some great things during his reign as UFC middleweight champion, and he also accomplished some wonderful things as a contender.

Unfortunately, in recent times, he’s come up short in a number of defeats. His most recent was courtesy of Nassourdine Imavov, with many wondering whether or not Adesanya is still at the elite level in mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview, the great Yoel Romero weighed in on the situation.