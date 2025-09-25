Fighter accused of attacking former UFC star Yoel Romero with a sword shares his side of the story

Major headlines were made earlier this Summer with reports of a samurai sword attack on Yoel Romero from a former BKFC champion. The unbeaten bare-knuckle boxer in question has finally offered up his side of the story.

Alberto Blas, the fighter in question, initially offered up a statement that he put out after crossing over to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing from BKFC. While still the reigning champion of BKFC at the time of his departure, Blas addressed what he called unfortunate accusations made against him in a statement released by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after the Cuban left the company.

When asked if it feels good to just get back to competing and not have to focus on the outside noise as much following his recent successful BKB debut, Blas said,

“Yes, sir. You know, when that s**t happen, I feel bad because I know what kind of person I am, you know. People close to me know what kind of person I am, you know. Yeah, I’m feel bad, I’m feel bad but that s**t give me more strong and my mind coming more crazy and more powerful, you know. Yeah, it take almost three months. I keep doing the same, less keep do, you know.” “People send me texts hey, you the killer, you the bad person. It’s all right. It’s all right, you know. That thing, you know, keeping my mind, my mind so focused and so strong. The moment I go to fight, I don’t care what happen outside, you know. I’m focused, and they throw you. I’m focused, and they throw you, you know. You guys see, and I have power in both hands, you know. Every fight to me, going to feel it. Going to feel it.”

The situation with Yoel Romero that Blas was ultimately acquitted of was quite dramatic and understandably drew attention. The incident that was reported on was said to have taken place after an argument at American Top Team that were said to have escalated into something far bigger.

Reports of Blas attempting to hit Romero with a car before reportedly grabbing the samurai sword from his trunk took place in January 2022. When asked if there was anything he wanted to clarify regarding those reports, Blas stated,

“The only good thing I want to clarify, I’m not guilty. I’m not guilty and whatever guy, you know, post that s**t happen, the whatever s**t, you know, it’s lying. It’s lying, everything is lying, you know, because I’m here. I’m here, I’m free, you know, I don’t have nothing in my record, you know.” “I’m going to be [a] citizen soon, you know. I’m going to be [a] citizen soon and I’m here. I’m happy, you know, I have my family. I have my team and I going to continue make a lot of money for my family, for me, and for my team. That’s it, you know [laughs]. I know how to talk them out, you know.”

Yoel Romero samurai sword incident: “something happened like that”, says Blas

When asked about the specific detail in the report regarding the use of a samurai sword, Blas quipped,