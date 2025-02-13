GFL announces first slew of bouts including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II

The Global Fight League has announced its first matchups, including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II.

Late last year, the upstart GFL was unveiled. Founded by Darren Owen, the team-based combat league is currently set to kick off in April. Last month, a pool of fighters was drafted by six teams, with several ex-UFC stars including Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Paige VanZant, and Junior dos Santos all being selected.

Now, the first GFL bouts have been revealed. Earlier today, the promotion’s social media accounts announced two different bouts, including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II. The latter was traded earlier this week, making this matchup possible. As of now, it’s unknown when or where this fight will take place.

Nonetheless, ‘The All-American’ was one of the GFL’s last signings before their draft last month. Chris Weidman famously retired following a knockout loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 in December. However, he quickly u-turned on that idea, to join the GFL. In his promotional debut, he’ll meet a familiar face in the form of Luke Rockhold.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

Our first confirmed matchup: The All-American @chrisweidman takes on @LukeRockhold in a highly anticipated rematch between 2 former champions! pic.twitter.com/pZeOfTWJHx — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 13, 2025

🚨 We’ve got our second official matchup! 🚨

Team Miami’s @YoelRomeroMMA takes on Team São Paulo’s @ShogunRua in a Light Heavyweight clash! pic.twitter.com/WQromnLJFl — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 13, 2025

GFL announces first slew of matchups including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II

The two first met at UFC 194 in December 2015. After a back-and-forth early few rounds, Luke Rockhold wound up scoring a stoppage win over the then-middleweight champion in round four. The defeat was the first of Chris Weidman’s career and snapped his historic title reign. Much like ‘The All-American’, Rockhold has struggled lately.

The former middleweight champion parted ways with the UFC following a decision loss to Paulo Costa in August 2022. Since then, he was handed a stoppage loss by Mike Perry in the BKFC ring but did rebound with a knockout win over Joe Schilling in Karate Combat last year. However, Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II wasn’t the only bout announced earlier today.

The GFL also announced a bout between ex-UFC light-heavyweights Yoel Romero and Shogun Rua. For his part, ‘The Soldier of God’ was last seen in the cage last February, scoring a decision win over Thiago Santos on the PFL vs. Bellator undercard. Meanwhile, Rua hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Ihor Potieria in January 2023.

What do you make of these GFL fight announcements? Who do you have winning? Chris Weidman or Luke Rockhold?