GFL announces first slew of bouts including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II

By Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

The Global Fight League has announced its first matchups, including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II.

Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman

Late last year, the upstart GFL was unveiled. Founded by Darren Owen, the team-based combat league is currently set to kick off in April. Last month, a pool of fighters was drafted by six teams, with several ex-UFC stars including Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Paige VanZant, and Junior dos Santos all being selected.

Now, the first GFL bouts have been revealed. Earlier today, the promotion’s social media accounts announced two different bouts, including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II. The latter was traded earlier this week, making this matchup possible. As of now, it’s unknown when or where this fight will take place.

Nonetheless, ‘The All-American’ was one of the GFL’s last signings before their draft last month. Chris Weidman famously retired following a knockout loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 in December. However, he quickly u-turned on that idea, to join the GFL. In his promotional debut, he’ll meet a familiar face in the form of Luke Rockhold.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

GFL announces first slew of matchups including Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II

The two first met at UFC 194 in December 2015. After a back-and-forth early few rounds, Luke Rockhold wound up scoring a stoppage win over the then-middleweight champion in round four. The defeat was the first of Chris Weidman’s career and snapped his historic title reign. Much like ‘The All-American’, Rockhold has struggled lately.

The former middleweight champion parted ways with the UFC following a decision loss to Paulo Costa in August 2022. Since then, he was handed a stoppage loss by Mike Perry in the BKFC ring but did rebound with a knockout win over Joe Schilling in Karate Combat last year. However, Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold II wasn’t the only bout announced earlier today.

The GFL also announced a bout between ex-UFC light-heavyweights Yoel Romero and Shogun Rua. For his part, ‘The Soldier of God’ was last seen in the cage last February, scoring a decision win over Thiago Santos on the PFL vs. Bellator undercard. Meanwhile, Rua hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Ihor Potieria in January 2023.

What do you make of these GFL fight announcements? Who do you have winning? Chris Weidman or Luke Rockhold?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chris Weidman Luke Rockhold

Related

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold slams 'b*tch' Sean Strickland following UFC 312 title loss: "Fight like a f*cking man!"

Josh Evanoff - February 10, 2025
Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: 'He didn't really want to play'

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman opens up on short-lived retirement after signing with Global Fight League: "I love to compete"

Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has signed with the Global Fight League.

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling
Chris Weidman

Aljamain Sterling has one regret following Chris Weidman's retirement: 'It was just kind of rough'

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has reacted to Chris Weidman’s retirement announcement, and he has one regret.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: "I'm hanging up the gloves"

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025
Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: 'He goes for the kill'

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold believes he knows who could have the edge in the upcoming light heavyweight battle between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

Dana White
Chris Weidman

Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Dana White would prefer if three veterans hang up their gloves following UFC 310.

Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

MMA icon thinks Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman feel they've been demoted with UFC 310 prelim spot

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

One former UFC icon believes Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman aren’t gung-ho over being on the UFC 310 prelims.

Chris Weidman
Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December following sudden fight cancelation

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will meet Eryk Anders next month.