Yoel Romero demolishes opponent in Dirty Boxing Championship fight

MMA veteran Yoel Romero battered Ras Hylton in their fascinating Dirty Boxing Championship encounter this past weekend.

There are some legendary figures in the world of mixed martial arts, as we know. One man who has stood out in the last decade or so, though, is Yoel Romero. He is an absolute beast of a human being and that much goes without saying. He has fought some of the best to ever do it, and despite his age, he still has one of the most remarkable physiques we’ve ever seen in the sport.

RELATED: Yoel Romero reveals GFL debut against Gegard Mousasi is set for June 22nd in New York

These days, Romero is taking on a variety of different challenges and side quests. In addition to a debut with GFL, Yoel also took part in a Dirty Boxing Championship fight last night. He went head to head with the giant known as Ras Hylton, and for as long as this one lasted, he dominated.

He had the upper hand throughout and eventually, Romero managed to secure a really nice finish.