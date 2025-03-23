Yoel Romero demolishes opponent in Dirty Boxing Championship fight
MMA veteran Yoel Romero battered Ras Hylton in their fascinating Dirty Boxing Championship encounter this past weekend.
There are some legendary figures in the world of mixed martial arts, as we know. One man who has stood out in the last decade or so, though, is Yoel Romero. He is an absolute beast of a human being and that much goes without saying. He has fought some of the best to ever do it, and despite his age, he still has one of the most remarkable physiques we’ve ever seen in the sport.
These days, Romero is taking on a variety of different challenges and side quests. In addition to a debut with GFL, Yoel also took part in a Dirty Boxing Championship fight last night. He went head to head with the giant known as Ras Hylton, and for as long as this one lasted, he dominated.
He had the upper hand throughout and eventually, Romero managed to secure a really nice finish.
Yoel Romero just finished his 6’6, size 26 shoe opponent on Dirty Boxing 😭 pic.twitter.com/MCUAxgu7Jk
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 23, 2025
Romero picks up the win
How can anyone not love Yoel Romero? He is a force of nature and will throw down with anyone that stands across from the ring or cage with him. No, we aren’t going to see him stick around forever, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy him while we still can. Yoel still has the potential to put on some seriously fun fights and who knows, maybe another UFC fight could pop up at some point.
What is your favorite moment from the career of Yoel Romero? What did you make of Dirty Boxing Championship? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!
