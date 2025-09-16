Former UFC star Yoel Romero could be eyeing BKFC gold soon

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025
Yoel Romero BKFC 80

Yoel Romero admits the possibility of fighting for BKFC gold is alluring.

Romero has done quite well for himself after his UFC run came to an end. After going 3-2 under the Bellator banner, “Soldier of God” decided to try his hand in Dirty Boxing. He knocked out Duane Crespo in late 2024 and then stopped Ras Hylton earlier this year.

Romero recently made his BKFC debut, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Theo Doukaus. Now that he seems content with the sweet science, could championship gold be on his radar? During the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference, Romero wasn’t shy in discussing a possible run with a BKFC title (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It sounds tempting, right?” Romero told MMA Junkie in Spanish at the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference. “It sounds tempting anytime you get offered an opportunity to get the biggest prize where you work. It’s tempting. If this is what they put on the table, I’m ready.”

At the age of 48, Romero is thankful that he remains competitive and is able to continuing plying his craft.

“For me, it’s a great honor to still be competing in combat sports after 40 years,” Romero said. “I want to thank God for keeping me healthy and active, and allowing me to do what I do. I feel blessed to be fighting here.”

BKFC has scooped up a slew of fighters who made names for themselves under the BKFC banner. In many cases, these athletes have enjoyed career resurgences. Two of those ex-UFC stars are Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens. Both men will be competing against each other in the main event of BKFC 82 on Oct. 4.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar will also be on that card to make his BKFC debut. He’ll face another former UFC fighter in Jimmie Rivera. The action will be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark.

