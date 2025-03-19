Charles Oliveira remains interested in ‘BMF’ title rematch against Max Holloway: “BMF belt is the only thing missing”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.

‘Do Bronx’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a rematch against Michael Chandler in November. Three years after handing ‘Iron’ a knockout loss to win UFC lightweight gold, he handed him a unanimous decision loss in New York City. As of now, Charles Oliveira remains unbooked. With all of the uncertainty in the title picture around Islam Makhachev, the Brazilian remains hopeful he’ll fight for gold next.

However, if Charles Oliveira can’t fight for UFC lightweight gold, he’ll have no problem settling for the ‘BMF’ title. Speaking in a recent interview with Oddspedia, the Brazilian discussed his return to the cage. There, Oliveira again called for a rematch with Makhachev, while also showing interest in a bout with Ilia Topuria. However, ‘Do Bronx’ also badly wants a second crack at current ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway.

For his part, ‘Blessed’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria last October. Following the defeat, Max Holloway announced plans to move up to 155 pounds full-time. For his return to the lightweight division, he could find himself paired against a familiar foe in the form of Charles Oliveira. Almost a decade ago, the Hawaiian handed ‘Do Bronx’ a first-round stoppage loss down at 145 pounds.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira again calls for ‘BMF’ title fight against Max Holloway

Speaking with Oddspedia, Charles Oliveira offered a fair bit of praise for his former foe. However, at this stage of his career, there is not much that the Brazilian hasn’t done, or accomplished. The one thing missing from his resume? Max Holloway’s ‘BMF’ championship. If Oliveira can’t score a rematch with Makhachev next, ‘Blessed’ is his ideal replacement opponent.

“A fight against Max Holloway would be huge and I’m confident it would be me with my arm raised.” Charles Oliveira stated. “The first time we fought I had an injury that prevented me from performing. We’re both aggressive fighters and I believe in my hand strength as well as my Jiu-Jitsu and the fight would be very hyped. I would be looking for the knockout and BMF means the toughest guy in the division, right? I want to show that I’m the toughest guy in the division.”

He continued, “When we talk about legacy, we talk about being a champion, but BMF is about being the toughest guy and that’s what I consider myself to be in this division. I believe I’ve shown that and having the BMF belt is the only thing that’s missing.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway 2?