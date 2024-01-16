Several bouts announced for PFL vs. Bellator event, including Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos

Several bouts have been announced for the PFL vs. Bellator event, including Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos.

The much-anticipated PFL vs. Bellator event is set for Saturday, February 24th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was just last year where the PFL made headlines when they purchased Bellator, with the knowledge that the two rosters of the promotions would be merged.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to ‘X‘ with the news of who would be appearing on the card come February 24th:

“Breaking: The PFL x Bellator super-card is set for Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, @Turki_alalshikh exclusively tells me.”

Continuing, Helwani listed the names of the fighters:

“The card:

PFL heavyweight champ x Bellator heavyweight champ: Ryan Bader x Renan Ferreira

Bellator middleweight champ x PFL light heavyweight champ: Johnny Eblen x Impa Kasanganay @ 185

Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull x PFL featherweight champ Jesus Pinedo

Bellator welterweight champ Jason Jackson x PFL welterweight champ Magomed Magomedkerimov

Plus:

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov – HW

Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero – LHW

Clay collard vs AJ McKee – LW

Gabriel Braga vs Aaron pico – 145

Biaggio Ali Walsh (pro debut) x Chris Morris

And Claressa Shields also expected on the card.”

In another post, Helwani added:

“Of note: elbows will be allowed for this card.”

Helwani went on to release the official poster for the card billed ‘PFL vs Bellator Champs, Seize the Throne’.

Are you excited to see PFL vs. Bellator on February 24th? Are you impressed with the line-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!