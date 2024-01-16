Just Scrap Radio Ep. 150 with Bruce Buffer, Gillian Robertson, and Jimmy Flick

The 150th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto this Saturday.

We’re first joined by the voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer (1:14). Next, UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson (13:49) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC flyweight Jimmy Flick (23:36).

Bruce Buffer opens up the show to discuss the 2024 year ahead for the UFC. Bruce chats about the promotion’s return to Canada and the fans in Toronto. He then talks about UFC 300 and whether or not that adds any extra pressure for him to deliver. Bruce also chats about where he would like to see the UFC go and the fighters getting into his introduction. He closes things out by talking about all his latest ventures, which include alcohol, an energy drink, and a fragrance among others.

Gillian Robertson comes on to discuss her UFC 297 fight against Polyana Viana. Gillian talks about her last loss to Tabatha Ricci, what she learned from that, and why she took so long to get another fight. The Canadian then talks about getting the chance to fight in Canada and what she expects the crowd to be like. She then chats about the strawweight division and what a win does for her.

Jimmy Flick closes out the program to preview his UFC 297 fight against Malcolm Gordon. Jimmy talks about going into enemy territory in a do-or-die fight for his UFC career. The American chats about why he decided to return after his brief retirement and whether or not he regrets that given he’s 0-2 since returning. He then talks about what a win does for him and who he wants next.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

