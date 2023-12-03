UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the PFL purchasing Bellator: “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another”

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White continues to slam the PFL after the rival promotion purchased Bellator MMA.

Dana White

PFL founder Donn Davis told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he feels the move was the quickest and most effective way to have a roster on par with the UFC’s talent pool. Clearly, White feels irritated at the thought of a rival promotion making an effort to raise its profile. White hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that the PFL-Bellator merger makes no sense.

Dana White Slams PFL Yet Again, This Time Over Bellator Deal

During the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on the PFL purchasing Bellator. White sarcastically wished the promotion well.

“It’s f*cking hilarious, but yeah, good for them,” White said. “I wish ’em all the luck in the world.”

White went on to have harsh words for how he feels about PFL and Bellator as organizations.

“One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches,” White said. “Sounds like a f*cking winner to me, boy, right? Woo!”

White wasn’t nearly as critical of PFL before Donn Davis made it clear that the promotion would be making a strong push to take a sizable chunk of the MMA market share. Dana hasn’t taken too kindly to the rival organization’s current mission, and has done all he can to slander the promotion publicly.

A huge move PFL made before the Bellator merger was the signing of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. “The Predator’s” contract with the UFC had run out while he was still a titleholder, and the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Once PFL announced the signing of Ngannou, White began to hurl barbs at the promotion.

Topics:

