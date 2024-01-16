Bruce Buffer very excited “to perform for the Canadians” at UFC 297: “The fans are rabid and they love the UFC”

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Bruce Buffer was excited to see the UFC returning to Canada in 2024, and Toronto for that matter.

Bruce Buffer

Buffer has been to plenty of countries, where he has introduced several fighters inside of the Octagon. Buffer knows no matter where the UFC goes the crowd is always loud and electric, but the voice of the UFC says Canada, and especially Toronto, is always one of the rowdiest and loudest crowds of the year.

“Canadians are (crazy). There are certain countries, where everyone gets excited at a UFC event, but there are certain countries that are standouts, where five thousand people can sound like 20, and 20 can sound like a hundred thousand. Canada is absolutely one of them, the fans are rabid and they love the UFC. Canada has this level that resounds, it is very exciting to perform for the Canadians,” Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

The UFC returned to Canada for the first time since 2019 back in June of last year in Vancouver. Dana White and company spoke highly of the crowd and Buffer says it was extremely loud.

“The energy was intoxicating, it was addicting. I’ve been craving that feeling again since fighting in Vancouver,” Mike Malott said at a news conference in November. “And to not only get to fight in Canada, but the closest city to home – Toronto – to fight in what’s now Scotiabank Arena, but everyone who grew up in this area knows that arena as the ACC, that was the one where you used to go to watch the Leafs play as a kid. You know, growing up, that was the arena to go to, so for me this is monumental. Scotiabank Arena is going to be absolutely vibrating on fight night.”

But, with the UFC not being in Toronto since 2018, Bruce Buffer is expecting the crowd at UFC 297 to be lively from start-to-finish. He’s also excited the promotion is returning to places like Canada after COVID as he knows there is nothing like the UFC being in front of fans every weekend.

“COVID was a big change for us. There is nothing like performing for a live crowd. If I’m at the Apex and I’m performing for 100 people, I have to make it sound like it’s ten thousand, but there is nothing like a live crowd,” Buffer said.

UFC 297 is set to go down on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with the main event seeing Sean Strickland defending his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis.

