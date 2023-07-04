Yair Rodriguez explains what makes him “the most difficult” matchup for Alex Volkanovski: “The rival that’s more unpredictable than the rest”

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has explained what makes him a difficult match-up for Alex Volkanovski as they prepare to collide this weekend.

Yair Rodriguez

At UFC 290, Yair Rodriguez faces the fight of his life. He will battle Alex Volkanovski in an attempt to capture the UFC bantamweight championship, a belt of which he already holds the interim version. Most fans and pundits consider him to be the underdog, as you’d imagine would be the case. Still, that isn’t going to stop him from putting his best foot forward.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI EXPLAINS WHY HE THINKS YAIR RODRIGUEZ IS THE “MOST DANGEROUS” FIGHTER HE’S FOUGHT

Rodriguez is a complicated fighter and he’s also an incredibly difficult one to tackle. Even Max Holloway had some problems. In equal measure, Yair isn’t afraid of anyone – even Volkanovski, seen as the pound-for-pound best competitor in the game.

In a recent interview, the Mexican sensation spoke candidly about the next step in his journey.

“I don’t know if I’m the most dangerous or not, but I just think I’m the rival that can change styles, the rival that’s more unpredictable than the rest, the rival that’s going to be the most difficult to compete against,” Rodriguez told MMA Junkie in Spanish.

Rodriguez gets ready for war

“I’m that rival. He won’t know if I’m coming out southpaw or orthodox, if I’m going to throw a submission, if I’m going to wrestle. It’s unknown. Often times, these styles are very set in specific ways, you already know what’s coming. I have the ability to change my fighting style to my advantage depending on my opponent. I think that’s what’s going to be difficult for Alexander Volkanovski in this occasion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Yair Rodriguez will be able to win the world title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov

What's next for Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov after UFC Vegas 76?

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023
Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey has informed WWE of her “hard out” date as rumors of UFC return continue to swirl

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has reportedly informed the WWE of her soon-to-be departure.

Dana White and Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant

Dana White reflects on 'friend' Kobe Bryant investing in the UFC: "An incredible human"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023

UFC President Dana White recently took some time to discuss Kobe Bryant.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling unloads on "entitled brat" Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292 title defense

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at Sean O’Malley.

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.
UFC

Manon Fiorot questions Rose Namajunas' flyweight move: "In a few months, you can't prepare"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot feels confident against Rose Namajunas.

Jim Miller and Matt Brown

Jim Miller calls for UFC 300 fight with Matt Brown: "That'd be an awesome one"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023
Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley explains why he thinks Henry Cejudo will retire again after pulling out of Marlon Vera fight

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Henry Cejudo will fight again.

Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Alexa Grasso is a "better fighter" than Valentina Shevchenko

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Michael Bisping has high praise for Alexa Grasso.

Sean Brady
UFC

Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

Dan Hooker has credited his manager for helping him to avoid making poor decisions as he prepares for his return to the cage.