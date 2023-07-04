Yair Rodriguez explains what makes him “the most difficult” matchup for Alex Volkanovski: “The rival that’s more unpredictable than the rest”

Yair Rodriguez has explained what makes him a difficult match-up for Alex Volkanovski as they prepare to collide this weekend.

At UFC 290, Yair Rodriguez faces the fight of his life. He will battle Alex Volkanovski in an attempt to capture the UFC bantamweight championship, a belt of which he already holds the interim version. Most fans and pundits consider him to be the underdog, as you’d imagine would be the case. Still, that isn’t going to stop him from putting his best foot forward.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI EXPLAINS WHY HE THINKS YAIR RODRIGUEZ IS THE “MOST DANGEROUS” FIGHTER HE’S FOUGHT

Rodriguez is a complicated fighter and he’s also an incredibly difficult one to tackle. Even Max Holloway had some problems. In equal measure, Yair isn’t afraid of anyone – even Volkanovski, seen as the pound-for-pound best competitor in the game.

In a recent interview, the Mexican sensation spoke candidly about the next step in his journey.

“I don’t know if I’m the most dangerous or not, but I just think I’m the rival that can change styles, the rival that’s more unpredictable than the rest, the rival that’s going to be the most difficult to compete against,” Rodriguez told MMA Junkie in Spanish.