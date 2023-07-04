Alex Pereira takes aim at Abus Magomedov for having “a fake record” following UFC Vegas 76

Alex Pereira has taken a shot at Abus Magomedov for having what he deems to be a fake record after his loss last weekend.

If there’s one man who knows what it takes to succeed at middleweight, and do so quickly, it’s Alex Pereira. The Brazilian sensation was able to rapidly rise up through the ranks of the division, eventually becoming champion. So, then, when he saw Abus Magomedov get a huge opportunity to take on Sean Strickland last Saturday night, he was understandably intrigued.

In the end, though, it proved to be too much for him, as Strickland was able to pick up the victory. Pereira, meanwhile, is preparing for a new venture up to light heavyweight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira gave his thoughts on Magomedov.

“Abus started strong and Strickland was leading with his pressure and was growing at the end of the first round and in the second round, this guy (Abus) was dead. Dead.”