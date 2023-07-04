Alex Pereira takes aim at Abus Magomedov for having “a fake record” following UFC Vegas 76

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Alex Pereira has taken a shot at Abus Magomedov for having what he deems to be a fake record after his loss last weekend.

Alex Pereira

If there’s one man who knows what it takes to succeed at middleweight, and do so quickly, it’s Alex Pereira. The Brazilian sensation was able to rapidly rise up through the ranks of the division, eventually becoming champion. So, then, when he saw Abus Magomedov get a huge opportunity to take on Sean Strickland last Saturday night, he was understandably intrigued.

In the end, though, it proved to be too much for him, as Strickland was able to pick up the victory. Pereira, meanwhile, is preparing for a new venture up to light heavyweight.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SEAN STRICKLAND TKO’S ABUS MAGOMEDOV AT UFC VEGAS 76

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira gave his thoughts on Magomedov.

“Abus started strong and Strickland was leading with his pressure and was growing at the end of the first round and in the second round, this guy (Abus) was dead. Dead.”

Pereira criticizes Magomedov

“All of you watched the fight. A guy who, I will repeat, has a fake record, he has a lot of fights but against who? If you watched the fight, you see this guy was turning his back to the referee, showing to everybody, as well to the referee, that he didn’t want to fight anymore. It was very difficult for him.”

Quotes via MMA News

Alex Pereira is someone you’d want to listen to at 185 pounds. Sure, he may not be in the weight class anymore, but his own knockout win over Sean Strickland speaks volumes. Who knows, perhaps one day Magomedov will be on his radar even more so than he already is.

Do you agree with Alex Pereira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

