What’s next for Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov after UFC Vegas 76?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 76, Sean Strickland was taking on unranked Abus Magomedov.

Strickland entered the fight coming off a decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, in a scrap he took on short notice. That fight got him back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira. Magomedov, meanwhile, was coming off a 19-second KO win over Dustin Stoltzfus in his UFC debut to earn a main event spot.

Ultimately, it was Strickland who got the win as he scored a second-round TKO, to get his first stoppage win since November 2020. Now, after UFC Vegas 76, here is what I think should be next for Strickland and Magomedov after the event.