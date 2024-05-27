PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Yair Rodríguez becomes latest star athlete to climb Mount Everest

In a recent Instagram post, Rodríguez gave his following an inside look at his climb to the top of Mount Everest.

“Don’t climb the mountain so the world can see you, but so you can see the world,” Rodríguez posted Monday.

Rodríguez is making the most of his leisure time before plotting his UFC comeback. He’s looking to regain the form that saw him win over Jeremy Stephens, Josh Emmett, and The Korean Zombie earlier in his UFC tenure.

Rodríguez is a key presence in the UFC’s stacked featherweight title picture. Despite his recent struggles, he could be one or two wins away from getting back in the mix and potentially earning another featherweight title shot.

Rodríguez rose the featherweight ranks by winning his first six UFC fights, including finishes of BJ Penn and Andre Fili. He also earned an impressive win over Dan Hooker in his third promotional appearance.

After a two-year absence from 2019-2021 due to injury, Rodríguez appears back on track with his health and his performance inside the cage. An announcement for his next fight is likely imminent, and in the meantime, he’s adding to his bucket list and conquering some of nature’s biggest obstacles.