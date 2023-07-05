Photo | Yair Rodriguez introduces custom-made featherweight belt ahead of UFC 290

By Harry Kettle - July 5, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has shown off the custom-made belt he has received ahead of his title fight at UFC 290 this weekend.

Yair Rodriguez, UFC Mexico

After winning the UFC interim featherweight championship, Yair Rodriguez knew his next task was Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport and this Saturday, the two will collide as they unify the gold at 145 pounds. While Volkanovski is the favorite, many believe Rodriguez has what it takes to shock the world.

He’s put in the work, he’s earned the shot, and he’s ready to prove himself. Now, it’s just a case of going out there and executing to the best of his ability.

Ahead of the contest, Rodriguez has been given a custom-made design of his interim UFC title. As you can see, it’s absolutely gorgeous.

You can get an even better look at the belt through his Instagram page, with the link provided below.

“Belt (personal replica) of @ufc intervened by the Oaxacan artist. @jacoboymariaangeles”

Rodriguez’s next step

“What do you think of this work of art? Special thanks to @mmalince for this perron detail! And for always having my back @uppersportsmgmt”

Quotes via Instagram

Yair Rodriguez is clearly feeling as confident as he has done in a long time. Understandably so, too, given that he’s probably in the best form of his career. With that being said, he’ll need to bring something pretty unique to the table if he wants to get past an absolute monster like Volkanovski.

Either way, this has the potential to be Fight of the Night – if not year.

What do you think of the custom belt? Will Yair Rodriguez be able to defeat Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

