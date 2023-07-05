Photo | Yair Rodriguez introduces custom-made featherweight belt ahead of UFC 290

Yair Rodriguez has shown off the custom-made belt he has received ahead of his title fight at UFC 290 this weekend.

After winning the UFC interim featherweight championship, Yair Rodriguez knew his next task was Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport and this Saturday, the two will collide as they unify the gold at 145 pounds. While Volkanovski is the favorite, many believe Rodriguez has what it takes to shock the world.

He’s put in the work, he’s earned the shot, and he’s ready to prove himself. Now, it’s just a case of going out there and executing to the best of his ability.

Ahead of the contest, Rodriguez has been given a custom-made design of his interim UFC title. As you can see, it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Yair Rodriguez’s UFC belt is incredible pic.twitter.com/l7kdZa32zg — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 4, 2023

You can get an even better look at the belt through his Instagram page, with the link provided below.

“Belt (personal replica) of @ufc intervened by the Oaxacan artist. @jacoboymariaangeles”