Video | The Ultimate Fighting Championship pays tribute to Robbie Lawler ahead of his final fight at UFC 290
The UFC has released a tribute video to Robbie Lawler as he prepares for the final fight of his career with the promotion.
Over the course of the last few decades, Robbie Lawler has made memories that will last a lifetime. The 41-year-old has been there and done it all, fighting the best of the best ever since his debut in 2001. He’s been to the very top, too, capturing the UFC welterweight championship in late 2014 before successfully defending it twice.
He certainly hasn’t been the ‘Ruthless’ we all remember in the last few years, but that’s to be expected. Now, against Niko Price, he’ll try and go out in a blaze of glory with one more win to his name.
At this moment in time, it seems as if Lawler will be on the prelims – much to the chagrin of MMA fans. What the UFC has done, however, is put together a video package highlighting his tremendous career.
One last ride for @Ruthless_RL 😤🙌
Robbie Lawler has announced that his fight at #UFC290 on Saturday will be his last pic.twitter.com/RwUDoaG2my
— UFC (@ufc) July 4, 2023
Lawler’s farewell
The soft-spoken Robbie Lawler always speaks his mind, and he always delivers in the cage. He may not go down as the greatest welterweight ever, but if he isn’t in your top five conversations, you need to look again. His intention was always to put on the best fight of the card and more often than not, especially in his younger days, he delivered.
With Bo Nickal having to find a replacement opponent, there’s a chance we could see him get promoted to the main card. Either way, you can bet there will be plenty of fans in attendance for his last dance.
What is your favorite memory from the career of Robbie Lawler? Do you think he’ll get the win on Saturday night? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
