Video | The Ultimate Fighting Championship pays tribute to Robbie Lawler ahead of his final fight at UFC 290

The UFC has released a tribute video to Robbie Lawler as he prepares for the final fight of his career with the promotion.

Over the course of the last few decades, Robbie Lawler has made memories that will last a lifetime. The 41-year-old has been there and done it all, fighting the best of the best ever since his debut in 2001. He’s been to the very top, too, capturing the UFC welterweight championship in late 2014 before successfully defending it twice.

He certainly hasn’t been the ‘Ruthless’ we all remember in the last few years, but that’s to be expected. Now, against Niko Price, he’ll try and go out in a blaze of glory with one more win to his name.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS ROBBIE LAWLER’S RETURN AT UFC 290 WILL BE HIS RETIREMENT FIGHT

At this moment in time, it seems as if Lawler will be on the prelims – much to the chagrin of MMA fans. What the UFC has done, however, is put together a video package highlighting his tremendous career.