Nick Diaz replaced by surging fan favorite in UFC 310 clash against Vicente Luque

Nick Diaz Replaced By Themba Gorimbo for UFC 310

Alex Behunin was the first to report that Nick Diaz’s UFC 310 spot is now being given to Themba Gorimbo. A reason for the change has not been revealed at this time.

It’s a big opportunity for Gorimbo, who has captivated fans with his story. Gorimbo once put himself in danger mining for diamonds in Zimbabwe. He went from a life of hardship to being a member of the UFC roster in an attempt to live the American dream.

Gorimbo is 4-1 under the UFC banner. He’s riding a four-fight winning streak, and a win over Luque would be the biggest of his pro MMA career up to this point. A victory would put Gorimbo in the top 15 welterweight rankings.

Luque has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late. He has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. It’s a far cry from his 2020-21 run that saw Luque go on a four-fight winning streak. In that span, Luque defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa.

As of now, not much is known about what is next for Nick Diaz. Whether or not the former Strikeforce welterweight champion will ever make his way back inside the Octagon remains to be seen.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Nick Diaz’s future once that information becomes available.