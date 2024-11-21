Vicente Luque hopes Nick Diaz “recovers” after “sad” video goes viral: “He didn’t look okay”

Vicente Luque is hoping Nick Diaz gets the help he needs.

Luque was supposed to fight Diaz at UFC 310, but the MMA legend was forced out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. The cancellation came after a viral video appeared to show Diaz trying to light grass on fire in the middle of the night.

🚨NEW: A video of Nick Diaz, by himself, shirtless in public, trying to light a random piece of grass on fire has surfaced online ahead of his MMA return against Vicente Luque on Dec. 7. 👀 Thoughts on this video surfacing shortly after his fight with Luque got announced? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lVZZuZoFb8 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) November 10, 2024

Following the video going viral and the fight being off, Luque says he hopes Diaz can be okay and get help if he needs it.

“I don’t know exactly why [it was cancelled],” Luque said to MMAFighting. “I saw that video of him in the streets, and he didn’t look okay. And more than anything, I hope his family and he’s taking care of himself. I hope he recovers and goes back to his best state possible. When I saw the video—first, I didn’t know if it was a recent video or not. But, I kept thinking, if it’s recent, I hope he really seeks help to get out of the situation he’s in because Nick is a fighter I follow since before I was in the UFC.”