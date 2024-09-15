Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Alexa Grasso at UFC 306

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Pros react, Noche UFC, UFC

Grasso (16-4-1 MMA) and Shevchenko (24-4-1 MMA) were colliding for a third straight time this evening at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The pair had most previously squared off twelve months ago at Noche UFC, where after five rounds of action their bout was ultimately ruled a split draw. Grasso and Shevchenko had of course originally met at UFC 285 in March 0f 2023, with Alexa emerging victorious by way of fourth-round submission (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 306 co-main event resulted in a dominant unanimous decision victory for Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to utilize her grappling and strength to smother and overwhelm Alexa Grasso for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. Although Grasso had a couple of good submission attempts, those proved to be far too little and far too late for the now former champion. In the end, Shevchenko proved she is still the top dog at 125lbs.

Official UFC 306 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Grass vs. Shevchenko 3’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Alexa Grasso at UFC 306:

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her victory over Alexa Grasso this evening in Sin City? Were you a fan of Shevchenko’s performance this evening?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

