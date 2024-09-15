Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Alexa Grasso at UFC 306

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title.

Grasso (16-4-1 MMA) and Shevchenko (24-4-1 MMA) were colliding for a third straight time this evening at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The pair had most previously squared off twelve months ago at Noche UFC, where after five rounds of action their bout was ultimately ruled a split draw. Grasso and Shevchenko had of course originally met at UFC 285 in March 0f 2023, with Alexa emerging victorious by way of fourth-round submission (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 306 co-main event resulted in a dominant unanimous decision victory for Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to utilize her grappling and strength to smother and overwhelm Alexa Grasso for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. Although Grasso had a couple of good submission attempts, those proved to be far too little and far too late for the now former champion. In the end, Shevchenko proved she is still the top dog at 125lbs.

Official UFC 306 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Grass vs. Shevchenko 3’ below:

Fight of the night guaranteed. Turned me in to a little kid #ufcnoche — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 15, 2024

Smart game plan from the former champ. 10-9 Shevchenko #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

GRASSO winning this fight from all the attacks and no offense from Valentina.

Takedowns and control ain’t winning her this fight — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 15, 2024

20-18 Shevchenko. Grasso needs to start defending these takedowns and threaten shots up the middle to keep it on the feet #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Grasso’s hips and instinct to sprawl has been nonexistent so far this fight. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Valentina has Grasso’s timing and exciting these takedowns perfectly.

30-27 Shevchenko#UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Valentina on a mission!! #NocheUFC — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 15, 2024

😴 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 15, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Alexa Grasso at UFC 306:

What a dominate performance by Shevchenko! She reclaimed her throne once again! #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Just didn’t see the necessary adjustments made tonight. #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Valentina is so impressive! Not only in her fighting ability, but I believe she just spoke English, Spanish and Thai in her victory speech. #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Wrap it up — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 15, 2024

🐐 @BulletValentina 🙏🏽 a true martial artist. Pleasure watching that performance. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) September 15, 2024

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her victory over Alexa Grasso this evening in Sin City? Were you a fan of Shevchenko’s performance this evening?