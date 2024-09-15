UFC 306 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the main event title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley (18-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his second career title defense this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Suga’ successfully defended his 135lbs gold this past March at UFC 299, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win was of course preceded by his title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s Noche UFC event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ has not tasted defeat since being submitted by Ricky Simon in April of 2018.

Round one of the UFC 306 main event title fight begins and Sean O’Malley quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Merab Dvalishvili appears to be exchanging words with Suga’s coach Tim Welch. Referee Herb Dean steps in and gives a warning to both Merab and Tim, or at least it would seem. We restart and O’Malley misses with a high kick. ‘Suga’ with some punches to the body. Dvalishvili looks to back him against the cage. Sean circles out and avoids getting trapped along the fence. Sean O’Malley with some crisp jabs from range. Merab Dvalishvili closes the distance and shoots in to score his first takedown of the fight. O’Malley works his way back up to his feet, but eats some punches and knees in the process. ‘The Machine’ with a nice right hand. He jumps on a guillotine attempt but let’s that go in favor of some knees. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 306 main event begins and Sean O’Malley’s corner appeared happy with how things transpired in the opening five minutes. Merab Dvalishvili’s corner appeared to feel the same. The Georgian’s movement is definitely giving O’Malley issues with his timing. Merab shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Dvalishvili has O’Malley on his back in the center of the cage with plenty of time to work. He begins unloading some good ground and pound after initially working the body. O’Malley doesn’t appear to have much of an answer in terms of defense. Merab Dvalishvili locks up a guillotine choke and begins kissing Sean O’Malley’s back. That was weird. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 306 main event begins and Sean O’Malley appears to be breathing heavy, this while Merab Dvalishvili bounces around on the opposite side of the cage. ‘Suga’ throws a kick and Dvalishvili catches it and then pushes him into the cage for another takedown attempt. Dvalishvili lands hard knees from the position. O’Malley breaks off the fence and lands a nice 1-2. He needs more of that. He goes to the body with a slapping hook. A good knee now from the champ. That draws a smile from Dvalishvili. Not a ton of action to close, but that was a much closer round compared to the first two.

Round four begins and Merab Dvalishvili is immediately in on a takedown attempt, and he gets it. He has Sean O’Malley pinned in the center of the cage. The crowd begins to boo and referee Herb Dean tells ‘The Machine’ he needs to work. The only problem is he is working. The Georgian is just mauling the American on the ground now. There is no way this is getting stood up. The horn sounds after a dominant five minute showing from the challenger.

I CALLED IT WE GETTING A NEW BANTAM WEIGHT CHAMPION MERAB DVALISHVILI IS DOMINATING #UFC306 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/qEWqBqfgcT — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 15, 2024

The fifth and final round begins and Sean O’Malley’s body language says about everything you need to know about the four prior rounds. After some exchanges, Sean catches Merab with a front kick to the body. ‘The Machine’ is hurt and on the retreat. O’Malley charges in. Dvalishvili dives for a takedown but it is not there. He appears to have recovered though and will be relieved to hear the sound of the final horn.

Official UFC 306 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over O’Malley this evening in Sin City?