Former UFC star blasts PFL over Aaron Pico contract debacle: ‘Let the f****** kid go’

By Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One ex-UFC fan favorite has an axe to grind with PFL over its treatment of Aaron Pico.

Aaron Pico

It’s no secret that the UFC brass are interested in Pico. During a recent press conference, Dana White told reporters that UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby has been gushing over the 28-year-old star. The only problem is that Pico is under PFL contract.

While Pico has made it clear that he no longer wishes to compete under the PFL banner, he has yet to be let out of his deal and that doesn’t sit well with a former standup bruiser.

RELATED: AARON PICO VOWS TO NEVER FIGHT FOR PFL AGAIN DUE TO FEUD WITH DONN DAVIS: “I HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO WORK!”

Matt Brown Scolds PFL Over Aaron Pico Situation

On a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown tore into PFL for stalling when it comes to granting Aaron Pico’s release.

“F*ck that,” Brown said. “He’s grown above the PFL and they should recognize that and know that and be cool [about it]. If they want to get more new stars coming up and sign those guys, they have to let him go. It’s going to be in the news, and the next guy’s going to be like ‘I’m not signing with PFL.’

“Everybody wants to get to the f*cking UFC and that’s all there is to it. You’re not going to be No. 2 or a close No. 2 or something. No. Everybody is No. 2. You’re all equally No. 2. You’re all below. So just accept it, and let the f*cking kid go.”

Pico has been on a roll as of late inside the cage. He is riding a three-fight winning streak and has gone 9-1 in his last 10 outings. The lone defeat in that span was due to a shoulder injury.

At this time, it’s unknown whether or not PFL will ultimately allow Pico to walk before his current deal expires. Pico has already said that if he isn’t given his release then he’ll simply allow the duration of the contract to run out without fighting under the PFL umbrella again.

Aaron Pico Matt Brown Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

