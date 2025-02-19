Aaron Pico vows to never fight for PFL again due to feud with Donn Davis: “I haven’t been able to work!”

By Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

Hard-hitting featherweight star Aaron Pico never wants to fight for the PFL again.

Aaron Pico

The 28-year-old is hitting his prime right now, having won nine of his last ten bouts. He was last seen in the cage at the PFL vs. Bellator event last February, scoring a first-round knockout win over Henry Corrales. While Aaron Pico hoped to book a title fight against Patricio Pitbull next, that bout never came to fruition.

Instead, the featherweight has been kept on the sidelines for almost a year now. Earlier this year, reports emerged about Aaron Pico becoming a free agent, with Ali Abdelaziz revealing the 28-year-old’s interest in joining the UFC. However, Donn Davis quickly fired back, stating the ex-Bellator star wasn’t an unrestricted free agent.

Now, fans are learning more about Aaron Pico’s complicated free agency. While the featherweight is technically free to sign anywhere, the PFL currently has matching rights. Meaning, that if the UFC wanted to sign Pico, Donn Davis has the right to match their offer and retain him. That’s the reason why Kayla Harrison couldn’t leave the company in 2023, despite interest in a bout with Cris Cyborg.

RELATED: MUHAMMAD MOKAEV REVEALS HE REJECTED OFFERS FROM PFL AND ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TO FOCUS ON UFC RETURN: “THEY CALLED ME”

Aaron Pico

Image: Bellator on Instagram

Aaron Pico slams PFL executive Donn Davis, calls for opportunity to join the UFC

However, even if the PFL matches Aaron Pico’s next contract offer, the 28-year-old is done fighting for them. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN, the hard-hitting featherweight took aim at Donn Davis, and the promotion as a whole. At this point, it’s seemingly personal for Pico, as the PFL hasn’t allowed him to fight in almost a year.

“If they match it, then I’m with the PFL and I’ll sit out one year,” Aaron Pico stated earlier this week in a recent interview. “I don’t want to fight for the PFL. If that means me sitting out, then I’ll do it. Yes, [I will never appear under their banner again].” (h/t ESPN)

He continued “I understand that [Donn Davis likes me], but it’s standard to make sure that your fighters are fighting three fights [per year]. I haven’t been able to work.”

What do you make of these comments from the ex-PFL star? Do you want to see Aaron Pico join the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov reveals he was sick leading up to PFL title fight against Paul Hughes: "I was at 50 percent"

Josh Evanoff - February 10, 2025
Aaron Pico
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

REPORT | Former Bellator star Aaron Pico officially becomes a free agent

Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

Patchy Mix
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix again demands his release from the PFL: "Support my family"

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix still wants out from the PFL.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Paul Hughes in Irish beef with Conor McGregor: "You are a real Irishman"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sided with PFL prospect Paul Hughes in his war against Conor McGregor.

James Gallagher
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher becomes the latest to secure his PFL release: "This is not the end"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender James Gallagher has been released from the PFL.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes saddened by Conor McGregor's recent insults against him following PFL title fight: "Kind of a sad thing"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025
Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens says 'old cocaine' Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is happy to prove the doubters wrong, especially Conor McGregor.

Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: 'I thought it was mine'

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Paul Hughes has spoken out following his loss against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses immediate rematch with Paul Hughes following instant classic

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t gung-ho over the idea of fighting Paul Hughes again anytime soon.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov opens up on PFL future ahead of final fight on contract: "I'm not sure what they're going to offer me"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Former Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov is opening up on his PFL future.