Aaron Pico vows to never fight for PFL again due to feud with Donn Davis: “I haven’t been able to work!”

Hard-hitting featherweight star Aaron Pico never wants to fight for the PFL again.

The 28-year-old is hitting his prime right now, having won nine of his last ten bouts. He was last seen in the cage at the PFL vs. Bellator event last February, scoring a first-round knockout win over Henry Corrales. While Aaron Pico hoped to book a title fight against Patricio Pitbull next, that bout never came to fruition.

Instead, the featherweight has been kept on the sidelines for almost a year now. Earlier this year, reports emerged about Aaron Pico becoming a free agent, with Ali Abdelaziz revealing the 28-year-old’s interest in joining the UFC. However, Donn Davis quickly fired back, stating the ex-Bellator star wasn’t an unrestricted free agent.

Now, fans are learning more about Aaron Pico’s complicated free agency. While the featherweight is technically free to sign anywhere, the PFL currently has matching rights. Meaning, that if the UFC wanted to sign Pico, Donn Davis has the right to match their offer and retain him. That’s the reason why Kayla Harrison couldn’t leave the company in 2023, despite interest in a bout with Cris Cyborg.

Aaron Pico slams PFL executive Donn Davis, calls for opportunity to join the UFC

However, even if the PFL matches Aaron Pico’s next contract offer, the 28-year-old is done fighting for them. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN, the hard-hitting featherweight took aim at Donn Davis, and the promotion as a whole. At this point, it’s seemingly personal for Pico, as the PFL hasn’t allowed him to fight in almost a year.

“If they match it, then I’m with the PFL and I’ll sit out one year,” Aaron Pico stated earlier this week in a recent interview. “I don’t want to fight for the PFL. If that means me sitting out, then I’ll do it. Yes, [I will never appear under their banner again].” (h/t ESPN)

He continued “I understand that [Donn Davis likes me], but it’s standard to make sure that your fighters are fighting three fights [per year]. I haven’t been able to work.”

