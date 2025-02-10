Usman Nurmagomedov reveals he was sick leading up to PFL title fight against Paul Hughes: “I was at 50 percent”

PFL lightweight star Usman Nurmagomedov is opening up on his close title fight with Paul Hughes.

The two lightweights faced off in the main event of PFL Champions Series 1 last month in Dubai. In what will likely go down as the final Bellator title fight, Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes went to war. Despite the Russian entering the cage as a huge betting favorite, ‘Big News’ gave the champion all he could handle.

Ultimately, it was Usman Nurmagomedov who retained the gold by a contentious majority-decision win. Even in defeat, many offered praise for the young Paul Hughes. However, Nurmagomedov himself wasn’t that impressed. Post-fight, the PFL lightweight rejected a rematch with Hughes, adding that he just underestimated him.

However, Usman Nurmagomedov is now offering more details about the lead-up to his fight with Paul Hughes. According to the former Bellator lightweight champion, he was badly sick in the two weeks before fight night. That, combined with attention going to fellow gym members such as Umar Nurmagomedov, leads the PFL star to believe he was at 50% during the bout.

Usman Nurmagomedov opens up on illness leading into PFL title fight against Paul Hughes

“For training camp, I did it with tough guys. Like, one or two, but that’s not enough.” Usman Nurmagomedov stated to MMA Junkie earlier this week discussing his fight with Paul Hughes. “I was alone, and it’s really hard to push yourself when you don’t have your coaches. Everyone was focused on Umar, Islam [Makhachev] and Tagir [Ulanbekov] in America… Also, when I came to Dubai, I was sick two weeks before the fight.”

Later in the interview, Usman Nurmagomedov seemed more open to a potential rematch with Paul Hughes than he did originally. However, the PFL lightweight star stated that the Irishman needed at least one more win to earn the title bout.

“If the people want it, why not?” Usman Nurmagomedov stated. “If the fans want this fight, why not? Let him fight one more time, and I’ll fight with him again, but he has to win. He has to show me something. You can’t lose all five rounds and say I was close to finishing him. It doesn’t work like that.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

What do you make of these comments from the PFL lightweight? Do you want to see Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes II?