Usman Nurmagomedov reveals he was sick leading up to PFL title fight against Paul Hughes: “I was at 50 percent”

By Josh Evanoff - February 10, 2025

PFL lightweight star Usman Nurmagomedov is opening up on his close title fight with Paul Hughes.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

The two lightweights faced off in the main event of PFL Champions Series 1 last month in Dubai. In what will likely go down as the final Bellator title fight, Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes went to war. Despite the Russian entering the cage as a huge betting favorite, ‘Big News’ gave the champion all he could handle.

Ultimately, it was Usman Nurmagomedov who retained the gold by a contentious majority-decision win. Even in defeat, many offered praise for the young Paul Hughes. However, Nurmagomedov himself wasn’t that impressed. Post-fight, the PFL lightweight rejected a rematch with Hughes, adding that he just underestimated him.

However, Usman Nurmagomedov is now offering more details about the lead-up to his fight with Paul Hughes. According to the former Bellator lightweight champion, he was badly sick in the two weeks before fight night. That, combined with attention going to fellow gym members such as Umar Nurmagomedov, leads the PFL star to believe he was at 50% during the bout.

RELATED: REPORT | FORMER BELLATOR STAR AARON PICO OFFICIALLY BECOMES A FREE AGENT

Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes

(via PFL)

Usman Nurmagomedov opens up on illness leading into PFL title fight against Paul Hughes

“For training camp, I did it with tough guys. Like, one or two, but that’s not enough.” Usman Nurmagomedov stated to MMA Junkie earlier this week discussing his fight with Paul Hughes. “I was alone, and it’s really hard to push yourself when you don’t have your coaches. Everyone was focused on Umar, Islam [Makhachev] and Tagir [Ulanbekov] in America… Also, when I came to Dubai, I was sick two weeks before the fight.”

Later in the interview, Usman Nurmagomedov seemed more open to a potential rematch with Paul Hughes than he did originally. However, the PFL lightweight star stated that the Irishman needed at least one more win to earn the title bout.

“If the people want it, why not?” Usman Nurmagomedov stated. “If the fans want this fight, why not? Let him fight one more time, and I’ll fight with him again, but he has to win. He has to show me something. You can’t lose all five rounds and say I was close to finishing him. It doesn’t work like that.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

What do you make of these comments from the PFL lightweight? Do you want to see Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes II?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Usman Nurmagomedov

Related

Aaron Pico

REPORT | Former Bellator star Aaron Pico officially becomes a free agent

Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025
Patchy Mix
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix again demands his release from the PFL: "Support my family"

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix still wants out from the PFL.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Paul Hughes in Irish beef with Conor McGregor: "You are a real Irishman"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sided with PFL prospect Paul Hughes in his war against Conor McGregor.

James Gallagher
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher becomes the latest to secure his PFL release: "This is not the end"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender James Gallagher has been released from the PFL.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes saddened by Conor McGregor's recent insults against him following PFL title fight: "Kind of a sad thing"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

PFL lightweight star Paul Hughes doesn’t care about Conor McGregor’s recent tirade.

Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens says 'old cocaine' Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025
Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: 'I thought it was mine'

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Paul Hughes has spoken out following his loss against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses immediate rematch with Paul Hughes following instant classic

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t gung-ho over the idea of fighting Paul Hughes again anytime soon.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov opens up on PFL future ahead of final fight on contract: "I'm not sure what they're going to offer me"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Former Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov is opening up on his PFL future.

Patricky Pitbull
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull parts ways with the PFL, signs with upstart Global Fight League

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull has parted ways with the PFL to sign with the GFL.