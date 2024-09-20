TJ Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhgaen would “piece up” Sean O’Malley

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen would beat Sean O’Malley with relative ease.

Dillashaw used to train with Sandhagen and even fought him. Although Dillashaw did get the better of Sandhagen, winning a decision, he doesn’t think O’Malley matches up well with him. Instead, he thinks Sandhagen would piece up ‘Suga’ if they ended up fighting.

TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen would 'piece up' Sean O'Malley in a potential fight: "Sandhagen would have been a dope fight for him. I think Sandhagen's just better at what O'Malley's good at. He's just more dangerous."

“I think he pieces Sean up. When they were getting ready to give a title fight to someone, I thought that Sandhagen would have been a dope fight for him. I think Sandhagen’s just better at what O’Malley’s good at, to be honest. He’s just more dangerous. I would love to see that fight,” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON podcast.

It is a fight that many fans would like to see, but it is interesting that TJ Dillashaw thinks Cory Sandhagen would piece up Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ is known for his striking, and no one has been able to piece him up before, but Dillashaw thinks Sandhagen’s striking is so good that it would cause problems for the former champ.