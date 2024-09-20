TJ Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhgaen would “piece up” Sean O’Malley

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen would beat Sean O’Malley with relative ease.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

Dillashaw used to train with Sandhagen and even fought him. Although Dillashaw did get the better of Sandhagen, winning a decision, he doesn’t think O’Malley matches up well with him. Instead, he thinks Sandhagen would piece up ‘Suga’ if they ended up fighting.

“I think he pieces Sean up. When they were getting ready to give a title fight to someone, I thought that Sandhagen would have been a dope fight for him. I think Sandhagen’s just better at what O’Malley’s good at, to be honest. He’s just more dangerous. I would love to see that fight,” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON podcast.

It is a fight that many fans would like to see, but it is interesting that TJ Dillashaw thinks Cory Sandhagen would piece up Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ is known for his striking, and no one has been able to piece him up before, but Dillashaw thinks Sandhagen’s striking is so good that it would cause problems for the former champ.

Cory Sandhagen calls out Sean O’Malley after UFC 306

Following Sean O’Malley’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 to lose his bantamweight title, he was called out by several contenders. One of the contenders that called him out was Cory Sandhagen, which is a fight many fans think makes sense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cory Sandhagen (@corysandhagenmma)

“Watching Merab win the title ⏩️ realizing you get Sandman v Suga because of it. Congrats, Merab. You earned it, man. O’Malley, time to give the people what they want. I don’t promise to not kiss you,” Sandhagen wrote on Instagram.

A fight between Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen would be a high-level technical striking matchup. It also makes sense after both men lost to Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, respectively, in their most recent outings. However, O’Malley has said he will be undergoing surgery and won’t return until the summer, so whether or not Sandhagen will wait that long is to be seen.

