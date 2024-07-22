USADA allegedly dropped the ball and allowed ‘Russian Ronda’ to fight in the UFC despite a failed drug test

USADA reportedly allowed Irina Alekseeva, known as ‘Russian Ronda’, to compete in the UFC despite a failed drug test.

As we know, the working relationship between USADA and UFC came to an end before the start of 2024. It appeared as if there were some real disagreements between the two parties and, ultimately, it was deemed that they could no longer continue on the path they were on.

While we’ve heard a few whispers here and there about what happened, the statement released by UFC.com regarding the suspension of Irina Alekseeva may be perhaps the most damning.

In the statement, the promotion alleges that USADA didn’t provide UFC with details of a failed drug test from Alekseeva until four mouths after it happened.