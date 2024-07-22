USADA allegedly dropped the ball and allowed ‘Russian Ronda’ to fight in the UFC despite a failed drug test
USADA reportedly allowed Irina Alekseeva, known as ‘Russian Ronda’, to compete in the UFC despite a failed drug test.
As we know, the working relationship between USADA and UFC came to an end before the start of 2024. It appeared as if there were some real disagreements between the two parties and, ultimately, it was deemed that they could no longer continue on the path they were on.
While we’ve heard a few whispers here and there about what happened, the statement released by UFC.com regarding the suspension of Irina Alekseeva may be perhaps the most damning.
In the statement, the promotion alleges that USADA didn’t provide UFC with details of a failed drug test from Alekseeva until four mouths after it happened.
UFC accuses USADA
“Russian Ronda” Irina Alekseeva failed a drug test on June 21st, 2023, which was when USADA was still running UFC’s drug testing program. Alekseeva’s urine contained ‘values consistent with the administration of testosterone of exogenous origin.’
“USADA failed to report the results of this sample to her and to UFC until October 31, 2023, more than four (4) months after the sample was collected and AFTER Alekseeva was allowed to compete in a UFC event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 14, 2023,” the statement read.
“While CSAD was not the independent administrator of the UFC ADP during the above-described time period, CSAD recognizes the importance of promptly reporting results on samples collected in the months and weeks leading up to a UFC event BEFORE the event takes place,” the statement read. “CSAD also recognizes that positive results reported out more than 4-months after a sample is collected, and where the athlete is allowed to compete in a UFC bout in the interim, is unacceptable.”
