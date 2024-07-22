Shavkat Rakhmonov scoffs at latest challenge from Ian Machado Garry: “It won’t even be close”

By Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov has laughed off the latest challenge he’s received from Ian Machado Garry.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

As we know, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry are two of the most intriguing prospects in mixed martial arts. They both compete in the UFC, they’re both in the welterweight division, and they’re both unbeaten. While it would be easy for them to try and avoid one another, it appears as if they’re doing the exact opposite.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout

Following his win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Machado Garry made it clear that he wants to battle it out with Rakhmonov. Of course, there’s no guarantee it’ll actually happen, but it definitely feels as if we’re moving in that direction.

Now, the two have exchanged further tweets as things really start to heat up.

Rakhmonov responds

Machado Garry: “December 2024 Undefeated vs Undefeated let’s make this happen! @shavkatrakhmonov94”
Rakhmonov: “100% finish rate vs 53% finish rate. It won’t even be close if it happens @iangarryMMA”

There’s no denying that this would be an incredibly fun fight to watch. After all, we’re talking about two technical fighters who love to put on a show. The division’s title will be defended this weekend when Leon Edwards goes up against Belal Muhammad, but beyond that, it’s hard to see where the next title challenger is going to come from.

When you look at the top 15 on paper, you’d have to say that a winner between these two could well earn the opportunity to challenge for the strap. Machado Garry is willing to make the challenge, and it seems as if Rakhmonov is ready to prove himself.

Who do you believe would win if these two fighters collided in the Octagon, and how would they get it done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

