Shavkat Rakhmonov scoffs at latest challenge from Ian Machado Garry: “It won’t even be close”

UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov has laughed off the latest challenge he’s received from Ian Machado Garry.

As we know, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry are two of the most intriguing prospects in mixed martial arts. They both compete in the UFC, they’re both in the welterweight division, and they’re both unbeaten. While it would be easy for them to try and avoid one another, it appears as if they’re doing the exact opposite.

Following his win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Machado Garry made it clear that he wants to battle it out with Rakhmonov. Of course, there’s no guarantee it’ll actually happen, but it definitely feels as if we’re moving in that direction.

Now, the two have exchanged further tweets as things really start to heat up.