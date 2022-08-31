UFC signs the ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva following Bellator release

UFC has reportedly signed Irina Alekseeva, also known as ‘Russian Ronda‘, to a deal following her release by Bellator.

For many years now the UFC has had a blossoming women’s roster across a handful of weight classes, but even through the likes of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, they haven’t quite had a female fighter reach the same kind of superstardom as Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was a unique talent in her own right and, as it turns out, her star power was so substantial that she even had fighters taking her name as a nickname.

That includes Irina Alekseeva (4-1) who was previously signed to a deal with Bellator MMA. After leaving the promotion for undisclosed reasons, many were wondering where she was going to end up next.

They don’t have to wonder any longer after it was announced on Instagram that she’d signed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The three-time silver medalist at the Russian Judo Championships will be heading straight onto the main roster and bypassing Dana White’s Contender Series, with reports suggesting her chosen weight class will be strawweight.

What do you think about the UFC signing Irina Alekseeva? Are you excited to see her compete? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!