Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor will fight again, shares prediction for potential Michael Chandler fight

Urijah Faber still believes Conor McGregor is hungry to compete and will fight again.

McGregor was supposed to make his return at UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler, but he pulled out of the contest due to a broken pinky toe. Since then, many have wondered if the Irishman will fight again, as Chandler recently said the fight won’t happen.

Despite the uncertainty, Urijah Faber is confident that Conor McGregor still has the competitive drive and will in fact return Octagon. After coaching TUF with the Irishman years ago, ‘The California Kid’ got to see Conor’s passion for fighting first hand.

“For being a friend but a distant friend, someone that I feel like I’ve spent enough time on with to kind of understand, the guy wants to fight,” Faber said to MMAFighting. “He has money, he has fame, he could easily go and just do the movie career or be a businessman or whatever, but I feel like in his heart, his identity, his passions are still to fight. I think he will fight.”

If Uirjah Faber is correct and Conor McGregor does return and faces Michael Chandler, he likes the style matchup for the Irishman.

Faber says he’s seen recent training footage of McGregor and is confident he would beat Chandler.

“If he trains correctly, I think he’ll win,” Faber said. “We actually sent him a Rollbot. If you haven’t seen it, rollbotbjj.com, it’s a company that I have. I was impressed. The Rollbot is a high-tech training dummy with neck sensors and joints that dislocate. He wanted one bad, so we sent him one out, and I was watching him on that thing — and I’m like, ‘This guy is as skilled as it gets when he goes to the ground.’ He hasn’t lost a beat, so I’d like to see him back.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy match at UFC 264. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier. His last win came in January of 2020 when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.