Aljamain Sterling defends Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “I think it’s f***ed up”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling thinks the promotion made a significant error in releasing Muhammad Mokaev.

Mokaev defeated Manel Kape by unanimous decision at UFC 304 last month in Manchester. The win moved him to 13-0 in his career, and at the time, moved him one step closer to a flyweight title shot.

But, the UFC matchmakers and CEO Dana White shut down re-signing Mokaev after the last fight on his contract. White went as far as to encourage the PFL to sign the undefeated flyweight, despite the league not having a men’s flyweight division, as of this writing.

Mokaev remains a free agent and is lost at sea when it comes to his MMA career. White alluded to Mokaev being a difficult fighter to work with as a primary reason for their decision not to re-sign him.

Sterling, who has had his complicated moments with the UFC brass, feels Mokaev didn’t deserve to be let go after a series of UFC 304 fight week controversies.