Pros react after Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sandhagen (17-5 MMA) had entered this afternoon’s main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font 12 months ago. Prior to that victory, ‘Sandman’ had earned wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong respectively.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0) had last competed in March of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan. The undefeated 28-year-old had gone a perfect 5-0 over his first five Octagon appearances.

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi main event proved to be a coming out party for Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Young Eagle’ was able to get the better of Cory Sandhagen both on the feet and on the canvas. Although ‘Sandman’ showed a ton of heart and made the fight competitive, it was pretty clear after twenty-five minutes of action that ‘Young Eagle’ was the superior fighter. After five grueling rounds, Nurmagomedov was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov below:

Excited for this high level fight Umar and Cory. Both great dudes. #UFCAbuDhabi — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 3, 2024

This is about to be dope let’s go Sandhagen #UFCAbuDhabi — Brandon (@brandonroyval) August 3, 2024

Great fight coming up!!! #UFCAbuDhabi — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 3, 2024

Not everyone’s got that back control from a clean TD like the Funk Daddy 😉 #UFCAbuDhabi — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024

Sandhagen RD 1. Umar still dangerous and crafty. Let’s see RD 2! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024

Nasty limparm to the TD finish by Umar! High level shit!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024

What a fight by both men so far 👏🏿👏🏿

Winner gets the shot no doubt #UFCAbuDhabi — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 3, 2024

Umar keeps going for the twister, but it’s going to be difficult without the lockdown on that leg. #UFCAbuDhabi — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 3, 2024

19-19 going into round 3. These guys don’t stop! Loving the scrambles #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

The takedowns are making a difference in this one… 29-28 Nurmagomedov #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

Amazing display of MMA here in the main event . We are getting to see 2 high level fighters display the entire game … Every single art 😍😍😍👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 3, 2024

Umar up 3-1. Sandhagen need a finish. Umar fighting great here. Umars striking is very underrated and not talked about enough. Today he’s showing off his diversity. #UFCAbuDhabi — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Umar Nurmagomedov defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Hats off to both fighters! Very high level chess match. I have it 49-46 Nurmagomedov#UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

Great performance brother ! @UNmgdv 👊🏽🙏🏼 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 3, 2024

For Cory never really being a wrestler I was impressed congrats to Umar very high level fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2024

Amazing win for @UNmgdv Alhamdillah — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 3, 2024

Great fight. Umar is the truth! Title shot next 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFCAbuDhabi — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 3, 2024

