Pros react after Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi
Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.
Sandhagen (17-5 MMA) had entered this afternoon’s main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font 12 months ago. Prior to that victory, ‘Sandman’ had earned wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong respectively.
Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0) had last competed in March of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan. The undefeated 28-year-old had gone a perfect 5-0 over his first five Octagon appearances.
Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi main event proved to be a coming out party for Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Young Eagle’ was able to get the better of Cory Sandhagen both on the feet and on the canvas. Although ‘Sandman’ showed a ton of heart and made the fight competitive, it was pretty clear after twenty-five minutes of action that ‘Young Eagle’ was the superior fighter. After five grueling rounds, Nurmagomedov was awarded the unanimous decision victory.
Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov below:
Excited for this high level fight Umar and Cory. Both great dudes. #UFCAbuDhabi
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 3, 2024
This is about to be dope let’s go Sandhagen #UFCAbuDhabi
— Brandon (@brandonroyval) August 3, 2024
Great fight coming up!!! #UFCAbuDhabi
— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 3, 2024
HERE WE GO! #UFCAbuDhabi
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024
Not everyone’s got that back control from a clean TD like the Funk Daddy 😉 #UFCAbuDhabi
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024
Sandhagen RD 1. Umar still dangerous and crafty. Let’s see RD 2!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024
10-9 Sandhagen #UFCAbuDhabi
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024
Nasty limparm to the TD finish by Umar! High level shit!!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024
What a fight by both men so far 👏🏿👏🏿
Winner gets the shot no doubt #UFCAbuDhabi
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 3, 2024
Umar keeps going for the twister, but it’s going to be difficult without the lockdown on that leg. #UFCAbuDhabi
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 3, 2024
19-19 going into round 3. These guys don’t stop! Loving the scrambles #UFCAbuDhabi
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024
The takedowns are making a difference in this one… 29-28 Nurmagomedov #UFCAbuDhabi
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024
Amazing display of MMA here in the main event . We are getting to see 2 high level fighters display the entire game … Every single art 😍😍😍👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 3, 2024
Umar up 3-1. Sandhagen need a finish. Umar fighting great here. Umars striking is very underrated and not talked about enough. Today he’s showing off his diversity. #UFCAbuDhabi
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024
Post-fight reactions to Umar Nurmagomedov defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi:
Hats off to both fighters! Very high level chess match. I have it 49-46 Nurmagomedov#UFCAbuDhabi
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024
Great performance brother ! @UNmgdv 👊🏽🙏🏼
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 3, 2024
For Cory never really being a wrestler I was impressed congrats to Umar very high level fight
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2024
Amazing win for @UNmgdv Alhamdillah
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 3, 2024
Great fight. Umar is the truth! Title shot next 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFCAbuDhabi
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 3, 2024
Who would you like to see Umar Nurmagomedov fight next following his victory over Cory Sandhagen this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?
