Superbon to battle Jo Nattawut under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 81

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 4, 2024

Superbon will revisit his Muay Thai roots in his next assignment. 

Superbon Singha Mawynn

This is slated to happen in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 81, airing live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

There, the reigning ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion goes head-to-head with “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in a three-round Muay Thai clash.

Superbon, who’s currently ranked #1 in promotion’s featherweight Muay Thai division, has been impressive in his kickboxing endeavors.

In his most recent outings under this rule set, he stopped Tayfun Ozcan and authored a rousing decision victory over Marat Grigorian to claim the interim belt.

However, it has always been on Superbon’s agenda in his ONE Championship tenure to hold 26 pounds of gold in “the art of eight limbs.”

The Thai superstar had his chance in December 2023, challenging compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Unfortunately for Superbon, he fell short in his bid, bowing to Tawanchai by majority decision.

To secure a second date with Tawanchai, the 33-year-old must go through another fellow Thai striker in Nattawut.

Jo Nattawut faces must-win juncture against Superbon

Superbon’s opponent, Jo Nattawut, is no stranger to high-stakes battles.

Nattawut has a relentless style and toughness. The seasoned veteran has consistently faced the best in the organization’s Muay Thai and kickboxing brackets.

Nattawut’s most recent victory over Luke Lessei in December was wedged between two narrow losses to Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

But his performance in these matches only enhanced his reputation as a formidable foe.

In fact, Nattawut’s efforts have earned him a trilogy bout against Tawanchai. They will meet for the featherweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

For Nattawut, his next outing is crucial. A loss could potentially open the door for Superbon to step into the title picture and challenge Tawanchai himself.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Takeru Segawa

Takeru to make much-awaited return against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024

John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai finally has a date. 

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto battles Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 81 is shaping up to be an elite striking showcase after the addition of an intriguing bantamweight kickboxing bout. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly targets emphatic win over Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Danielle Kelly plans to give Mayssa Bastos a dose of her own medicine when they clash at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart determined to give family “the life they deserved”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Gustavo Balart isn’t just pursuing his dreams at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video – he’s doing it for his family. 

Yu Yau Pui

Yu Yau Pui relishes underdog role against Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2024
Aaron Canarte
ONE Championship

Aaron Canarte eager to bounce back at Shamil Gasanov’s expense

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024

Aaron Canarte is on a mission to rebound from the first loss of his professional career. 

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 24: How to watch live in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024

As the summer heats up, August promises to be a sizzling month for martial arts fans, with ONE Championship delivering another action-packed card to the U.S. primetime audience. 

Elias Mahmoudi
ONE Championship

Elias Mahmoudi determined to “put on a show” at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2024

Elias Mahmoudi is ready to continue his quest for another ONE World Title shot. 

Petchtanong Petchfergus
ONE Championship

Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 25, 2024

After a couple of breakout performances in ONE Championship’s last two premium live events, two divisions have experienced some major movement.