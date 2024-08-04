Superbon to battle Jo Nattawut under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 81
Superbon will revisit his Muay Thai roots in his next assignment.
This is slated to happen in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 81, airing live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.
There, the reigning ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion goes head-to-head with “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in a three-round Muay Thai clash.
Superbon, who’s currently ranked #1 in promotion’s featherweight Muay Thai division, has been impressive in his kickboxing endeavors.
In his most recent outings under this rule set, he stopped Tayfun Ozcan and authored a rousing decision victory over Marat Grigorian to claim the interim belt.
However, it has always been on Superbon’s agenda in his ONE Championship tenure to hold 26 pounds of gold in “the art of eight limbs.”
The Thai superstar had his chance in December 2023, challenging compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.
Unfortunately for Superbon, he fell short in his bid, bowing to Tawanchai by majority decision.
To secure a second date with Tawanchai, the 33-year-old must go through another fellow Thai striker in Nattawut.
Jo Nattawut faces must-win juncture against Superbon
Superbon’s opponent, Jo Nattawut, is no stranger to high-stakes battles.
Nattawut has a relentless style and toughness. The seasoned veteran has consistently faced the best in the organization’s Muay Thai and kickboxing brackets.
Nattawut’s most recent victory over Luke Lessei in December was wedged between two narrow losses to Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
But his performance in these matches only enhanced his reputation as a formidable foe.
In fact, Nattawut’s efforts have earned him a trilogy bout against Tawanchai. They will meet for the featherweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.
For Nattawut, his next outing is crucial. A loss could potentially open the door for Superbon to step into the title picture and challenge Tawanchai himself.