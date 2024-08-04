Superbon to battle Jo Nattawut under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 81

Superbon will revisit his Muay Thai roots in his next assignment.

This is slated to happen in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 81, airing live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

There, the reigning ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion goes head-to-head with “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in a three-round Muay Thai clash.

Superbon, who’s currently ranked #1 in promotion’s featherweight Muay Thai division, has been impressive in his kickboxing endeavors.

In his most recent outings under this rule set, he stopped Tayfun Ozcan and authored a rousing decision victory over Marat Grigorian to claim the interim belt.

However, it has always been on Superbon’s agenda in his ONE Championship tenure to hold 26 pounds of gold in “the art of eight limbs.”

The Thai superstar had his chance in December 2023, challenging compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Unfortunately for Superbon, he fell short in his bid, bowing to Tawanchai by majority decision.

To secure a second date with Tawanchai, the 33-year-old must go through another fellow Thai striker in Nattawut.