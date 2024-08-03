UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font 12 months ago. Prior to that victory, ‘Sandman’ had earned wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) last competed in March of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan. The undefeated 28-year-old has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2021.

Round one of the UFC Abu Dhabi main event begins and the bantamweight contenders trade low kicks. Umar Nurmagomedov shoots in for the first takedown of the fight. Sandhagen defends the shot and is able to scramble free. ‘Sandman’ with a hard low kick that appears to both ‘Young Eagle’. Nurmagomedov shoots in for a single leg takedown. Cory Sandhagen does an excellent job of defending and remains on his feet. Sandhagen separates and then rips a punch to the body. He attempts a switch kick. Nurmagomedov avoids and then shoots in and lands his first takedown of the fight. He immediately transitions for a twister submission. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner begins and Umar Nurmagomedov quickly shoots in for a takedown attempt. Cory Sandhagen stuffs the attempt but gives up his back. He eventually shakes the Russian off him and gets back to range. Sandhagen with some good low kicks. That’s a smart move as Umar appeared to hurt his right leg earlier on in the fight. Nurmagomedov lands a trip, but Sandhagen pops right back up to his feet. Another shot and Umar gets Cory back down. He looks for another twister submission attempt but ‘Sandman’ scrambles free and gets back up. Sandhagen with some good kicks to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC Abu Dhabi main event begins and the bantamweight contenders trade kicks early. Sandhagen’s footwork has been very impressive, as has Nurmagomedov’s striking. This is high level MMA. A replay shows that Umar did in fact roll his ankle in the opening five minutes. Nurmagomedov rips the body with a right hand. Sandhagen fires off a jumping knee, but misses. Nurmagomedov catches a kick attempt and takes Sandhagen down. Sandhagen rolls and Nurmagomedov gets on his back with ten seconds left. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner begins and Cory Sandhagen comes out aggressively. Umar Nurmagomedov keeps him at bay with a short right hook. The fighters are trading single punches now. Nurmagomedov lands a nice 1-2. Sandhagen tries to respond but Umar slips out of range. ‘Young Eagle’ shoots in for a late takedown and gets it. ‘Sandman’ is right back to his feet but that last takedown may have cost him the round.

The fifth and final round begins and Umar was told by his cousin Khabib that he needs to produce the best round of his life in this final five minutes. He comes out and is able to take the back of Sandhagen in the early moments. Nurmagomedov tries to transition into mount, but Sandhagen rolls and prevents that from happening. They are in an awkward position, but Nurmagomedov is able to scramble out and get on top. Umar lands some ground and pound. Sandhangen tries to throw up his legs for something, but there’s no submissions to be had. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Nurmagomedov fight next following his victory over Sandhagen this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?