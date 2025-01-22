Max Holloway calls to defend BMF title in rematch against Charles Oliveira

Max Holloway is open to rematching Charles Oliveira next time out.

Oliveira recently called out Holloway to fight for the BMF belt if Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight until October. The Brazilian believes it would make sense for a No. 1 contender fight and is a fight he wants back.

“We’ll have to see when [Islam] will want to come back. If he only wants to fight in October, I definitely want to fight before that, so why not challenge Max Holloway for the BMF belt? We met before, but I suffered an injury right in the beginning, so there wasn’t an actual fight. I think we deserve to make this fight happen,” Oliveira said.

After Oliveira’s comments, Holloway took to social media to agree to it and called for the bout to happen in June at International Fight Week.

International Fight Week? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 21, 2025

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira fought back in 2015 at featherweight with the Hawaiin winning by first-round stoppage in a fight that ‘Do Bronx’ suffered an injury. Now, 10 years later, Oliveira wants the fight to happen and calls for the bout to be for the BMF title.