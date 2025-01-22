Max Holloway calls to defend BMF title in rematch against Charles Oliveira

By Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Max Holloway is open to rematching Charles Oliveira next time out.

Max Holloway

Oliveira recently called out Holloway to fight for the BMF belt if Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight until October. The Brazilian believes it would make sense for a No. 1 contender fight and is a fight he wants back.

“We’ll have to see when [Islam] will want to come back. If he only wants to fight in October, I definitely want to fight before that, so why not challenge Max Holloway for the BMF belt? We met before, but I suffered an injury right in the beginning, so there wasn’t an actual fight. I think we deserve to make this fight happen,” Oliveira said.

After Oliveira’s comments, Holloway took to social media to agree to it and called for the bout to happen in June at International Fight Week.

“International Fight Week?,” Holloway wrote.

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira fought back in 2015 at featherweight with the Hawaiin winning by first-round stoppage in a fight that ‘Do Bronx’ suffered an injury. Now, 10 years later, Oliveira wants the fight to happen and calls for the bout to be for the BMF title.

Max Holloway moving up to the lightweight division for good

A fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira does make sense, especially with the Hawaiian being a full-time lightweight.

After Holloway was knocked out by Ilia Topuria for the featherweight belt he confirmed he would be moving up to 155lbs.

“155, here we come and 155 is where I want to stay. This is a new chapter, this is where we start,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “This is where we begin. I cannot wait. Like I said, never say never. But I can honestly look you guys in the eye and tell you guys I’m probably not ever going back to ’45. I love what I did, I did what I did, I did what I had to do there, I worked my way back, I clawed my back to the championship fight multiple times there. I was a champion, I defended at that weight. Now it’s time to move on to the next chapter. And 155 there’s a bunch of fun fights that I cannot wait to take.”

Holloway is 26-8 as a pro and coming off the loss to Topuria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira Max Holloway UFC

