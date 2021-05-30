Zabit Magomedsharipov “will not return to the Octagon” until health problems are resolved

The manager for UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov says he “will not return to the Octagon” until his health problems are resolved.

Magomedsharipov was one of the top-five ranked featherweights on the UFC roster but he was taken out of the rankings earlier this year due to inactivity, as his last fight was a decision win over Calvin Kattar in November 2019. Since then, Magomedsharipov has been connected to numerous fights with rival Yair Rodriguez, but the fight never materialized due to COVID-19 logistical issues, injuries, and Rodriguez’s issues with USADA. It’s led to an extended layoff for Magomedsharipov, and he recently said he was considering retiring.

When the UFC announced that Max Holloway is fighting Rodriguez this summer, many fans were surprised that it wasn’t Magomedsharipov that got the call. After all, if there was any fight that would draw Magomedsharipov back into the Octagon, it would be someone like Holloway. However, the UFC went with Rodriguez instead, and there is a reason for that.

According to Magomedsharipov’s manager Rizvan Magomedov, Magomedsharipov is dealing with health issues related to his immune system, which is why he isn’t fighting. And until he gets them resolved, he won’t be fighting (H/t Igor Lazorin and Marcel Dorff).

It’s unfortunate to hear this news about Magomedsharipov, although the good news is that he and his team are aware of the issues and are working hard to overcome whatever is currently ailing him. It would be a very premature end to what has been an incredible career so far for the Russian if he was unable to fight again. However, knowing how much MMA means to him, you know that Magomedsharipov will do everything he can to return.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Zabit Magomedsharipov all the best as he battles these health issues in his bid to return to the Octagon.