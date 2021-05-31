Joanna Jedrzejczyk shoots down the idea of a UFC rematch between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has shot down the idea of a title fight rematch between Carla Esparza and UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since UFC 248 in March 2020, when she lost a spirited split decision to former champ Weili Zhang in one of the best fights of last year. Since then, the Polish fighter hasn’t stepped back into the Octagon, but she is hoping to return to the cage later this year, and she has been adamant that she fights for the belt when she returns. However, Esparza’s recent TKO win over Yan Xiaonan would indicate she’s next in line.

Speaking to The Schmo, Jedrzejczyk said that she doesn’t think that Esparza deserves the rematch with Namajunas next. Instead, Jedrzejczyk feels like she should be next in line to fight Namajunas, who is she 0-2 against thus far, or Zhang should get the rematch.

“This is what (Esparza) thinks. She has a few wins straight but hmm, I think the next challenger should be JJ or Weili Zhang. This is what I agree to only,” Jedrzejczyk said.

When asked what is next for her, Jedrzejczyk says she will either fight Namajunas next for the belt in what would be the third fight between the two, or Zhang in a rematch.

“Both fights are possible and are very interesting not only for me but for the other girls as well, I mean Rose or Weili Zhang, for the UFC, and the fans, so we’ll see what’s going to happen next,” Jedrzejczyk said.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Jedrzejczyk next. Though she likely doesn’t deserve the next title shot, she’s still a big star and her next fight should be a good one regardless of who she gets matched up against next.

Do you agree with Joanna Jedrzejczyk that the Carla Esparza vs. Rose Namajunas fight shouldn’t happen next?