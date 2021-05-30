Jorge Masvidal reacts after first-ever Gamebred Fighting Championship event announced

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal reacted after the first-ever Gamebred Fighting Championship event was officially announced.

Masvidal last month announced that he would be launching Gamebred FC, which is a bare-knuckle MMA promotion. We have seen bare-knuckle fighting make a rise in popularity over the last few years with organizations such as BKFC at the forefront, but we haven’t seen a bare-knuckle MMA promotion really take off. With Masvidal leading the way, the hope is that this first Gamebred FC event is the first of many events for the UFC welterweight star.

Taking to his social media on Saturday after the first-ever Gamebred FC card was announced for July 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi, Masvidal reacted to the news of the event.

Breaking News Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 will be on Friday, June 18th in Biloxi, Mississippi. Our first ever Professional Bare Knuckle MMA event will be headlined by Jason “The Kid” Knight vs “Felony” Charles Bennett. Watch it live and exclusively on the BKTV App! #realhastalamuerte

The main event of Gamebred FC 1 features former UFC featherweight Jason Knight against former PRIDE star Charles Bennett. Both fighters are recognizable names for MMA fans so the hope for Masvidal and co. is that their name value will help sell more shows. For Masvidal, this venture into bare-knuckle MMA is certainly a new one, but he has been around the game for nearly 20 years and knows a thing or two about promoting fights.

As for Masvidal himself, he is currently focused on making sure the first event for Gamebred FC goes off without a hitch, and there is no telling when we will see him fight in the Octagon next. We saw him fight Kamaru Usman in a rematch last month at UFC 261 and suffer a brutal knockout loss, so it will be interesting to see what’s next for him.

Will you be checking out the new Jorge Masvidal Gamebred Fighting Championship event?