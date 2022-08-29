Zabit Magomedsharipov says broken promises from the UFC resulted in his retirement from MMA

Zabit Magomedsharipov is saying that broken promises from the UFC resulted in his retirement from MMA.

The Russian born, 31 year old featherweight is confirming the reason(s) behind his retirement.

Magomedsharipov (18-1 MMA) was on a 14 fight winning streak when he made the decision to officially retire back in June of this year. Zabit’s last fight in the Octagon took place back in November of 2019 against Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA), where Zabit won via unanimous decision.

While rumours swirled about the Dagestani being a potential UFC featherweight champ, he mysteriously fell off the MMA map in late 2019.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Zabit spoke about health problems being one of the reasons behind his decision to retire:

“I have recovered now, but I don’t feel the way I used to.”

Magomedsharipov also indicated that he would be making the shift from the cage to a possible career in medicine.

In speaking to his Russian fans, Magomedsharapov shared that while health problems were partly to blame, the primary reason for calling it quits was because of his treatment by the UFC (h/t MMANews):

“The main reason was that I were not able to fight. (The UFC) didn’t give me a title shot. They promised one thing and did another. They promised me and didn’t keep a promise. That was the main reason why I got mad.”

Continuing, when asked about the possibility of making a return to the Octagon, Zabit acknowledged that he ‘doesn’t have such a desire’ however:

“I want to do it when I see someone fighting. When I join their training camp, me and other friends. There could be a wish. I have to think. I am going to think about your question.”

The Dagestani obviously feels that the UFC promised and should have given him a title shot and when that wasn’t coming to fruition, he made the decision to hang up his gloves.

Would you like to see Zabit Magomedsharipov back in the Octagon? Do you believe he was/is deserving of a title shot?

