Chael Sonnen details controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman: “Leon cheated in that match a whole bunch of times”

Chael Sonnen is detailing the controversy surrounding Leon Edwards title win over Kamaru Usman.

It was Edwards (20-3 MMA) vs Usman (20-2 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278. It was to be Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman with a late knockout in round 5 to take the welterweight title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen weighed in on the fight saying:

“There’s a lot more in Leon versus Usman and nobody spoke of it. Kamaru is apparently too much of a gentleman to, in conjunction with it appears Kamaru is going to get the rematch so there is no need for it. But Leon cheated in that match a whole bunch of times. That is not a headline or a topic that is out there anywhere, I do not want to be the one to bring that to you.”

Continuing, Chael Sonnen said (h/t MMANews):

“I’m a guy that operates in the gray, I’m not giving him a hard time…for the story to be told accurately, nobody’s wanting to touch that. Leon Edwards was frustrated in positions and had no way out of positions to the extent that he cheated repeatedly, not once, not an accident, not the ref didn’t see it… the ref broke the act five or six times…”

Concluding Sonnen referencing the ‘cheating’ said:

“So now you’re in a fifth round that you never should’ve been in potentially, you take a kick in a fight that you were winning, that you were trying to finish, and you had the position you needed to get said finish and the opponent cheated three times…Leon learned a lot in this fight. When Leon goes to prepare for Kamaru again, he’s going to have some confidence…it’s a strong word to say cheated, but what other word do you want to use?”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s criticism of Leon Edwards performance during UFC 278?

Are you looking forward to a trilogy fight between Usman and Edwards?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!