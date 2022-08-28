Din Thomas puzzled by Jake Paul’s comments on Kamaru Usman & Luke Rockhold: “It’s very contradictory”

Din Thomas is confused by Jake Paul’s recent rant aimed at Kamaru Usman and Luke Rockhold.

Paul, a YouTuber turned pro boxer, has claimed to be on the side of MMA fighters when it comes to pay during his feud with UFC President Dana White. On the flip side, however, many have criticized Paul for ragging on Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa after their three-round war at UFC 278.

Paul also poked fun at Usman after he lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Leon Edwards at that same event.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Din Thomas said that Paul’s comments have gone against everything he claims to stand for.

“It’s very contradictory, right? Whose side are you actually on?” Thomas told MMA Fighting. “He’s in a position where he might be the most popular fighter around. He and Conor might be the most popular fighters, and he’s done a lot for combat sports. You can’t take that away from him. He’s done a lot for combat sports — for women, for men, boxing, all of that — he’s brought a lot of attention to combat sports, and to the fighters, but a lot of times, it’s for the wrong reasons.

“On one hand, you’re trying to get everybody paid, you cancel your show but you still pay your fighters half the money, that’s a good thing. A lot of promoters wouldn’t have done that, but he did — I guess maybe to save face, but he’s got the money. But the reality is, in terms of standing up for fighters, he’s not standing up for fighters.

“When you go on there and you rip a guy like Usman, and then you’re ripping legends like Luke Rockhold, dude, what are you doing?” Thomas continued. “You just came out [in the game], you’re 24 years old. I’ve been fighting longer than he’s been alive and he’s dogging people, he’s dogging fighters.”