Zabit Magomedsharipov reportedly considering walking away from the UFC

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is reportedly considering walking away from the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Magomedsharipov was recently removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity, as his last fight in the Octagon took place in November 2019 when he defeated Calvin Kattar by decision in Russia. Since then, Magomedsharipov has had difficulty getting a fight. He was supposed to face off against rival Yair Rodriguez on multiple occasions, but his opponent withdrew from the fight every time. That leaves Magomedsharipov in a frustrating situation as he does not have a fight booked and there doesn’t appear to be anything coming to fruition anytime soon. With nothing booked, he is considering walking away from MMA.

“With a high degree of probability, Zabit will no longer fight,” a source told TASS.

If Magomedsharipov indeed walked away from the sport, it would be a huge loss as he is arguably one of the best featherweights we have ever seen in the UFC. He is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and in his MMA career he has a solid 18-1 record, including his current 14-fight win streak. It’s unfortunate that he is considering walking away and ending his career, but it’s understandable considering how frustrating the last year has been for him. He believes he deserves a title shot or a No. 1 contender fight, and yet he can’t get either of them.

Considering Magomedsharipov is only 30 years old, the hope is that he will reconsider and fight again. If the UFC does manage to get him to fight again, then it stands to reason he should be fighting an opponent in the top five at 145lbs. He is one of the best featherweights in the world, and his loss would be a huge hit to the UFC’s 145lbs division.

