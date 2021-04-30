Rory MacDonald reacts after beating Curtis Millender at PFL 2

Former UFC and Bellator welterweight star Rory MacDonald reacted after beating Curtis Millender by first-round submission at PFL 2.

MacDonald hadn’t fought since October 2019, when he dropped a decision to Douglas Lima in Bellator in what was his final fight before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After taking all of 2020 off, PFL is back for its third season in 2021, and MacDonald was matched up in his first regular-season fight against Millender at PFL 2 on Thursday night. It didn’t take long for “The Red King” to land the takedown, take the back of Millender, and get back in the win column. It was a fantastic win by MacDonald and showed he’s still a talented fighter.

Taking to his social media following PFL 2, MacDonald reacted to his finish over Millender and spoke about what it means for him to finally get his hand raised again after so long.

It was great to be back competing tonight in the sport i love after a well needed break from the sport. During that 19 months off the Lord reminded me what he blessed me with and put in my heart as a young boy in a tough spot in life. im very grateful to do this, and will not take it for granted any longer. im focused on acheiving my goal, as i set out in this new chapter of my career with the pfl. Thank you God, i love you! also i want to thank all of team, coaches and training partners @kruash @firas_zahabi @coach.david.lea @henrihooft @coachgjones kami @niklentz @tristargym_mtl toshido mma @stevenmacdonald933 @sanfordmma @chrisosteo1 @caa_combatsports and my wife @mrs.oliviamac

MacDonald picked up six points in the PFL welterweight regular season for picking up the win by submission. He will now look to get another win and get a good seed in the playoffs.

