Khabib Nurmagomedov dubs Zabit Magomedsharipov “the best featherweight in the world”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov dubbed fellow Russian Zabit Magomedsharipov as “the best featherweight in the world.”

Nurmagomedov recently retired from mixed martial arts, giving up the UFC’s 155lbs belt in the process. Still, he’s one of the greatest fighters in the world, and his opinion matters a lot. When it comes to the best featherweights in the world, right now UFC champion Alex Volkanovski is at the top of the list and Max Holloway is right behind him. But if you ask “The Eagle,” it’s actually Magomedsharipov who is the best featherweight in the sport.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Nurmagomedov dubbed Magomedsharipov as the best featherweight in the world. Check out the photo the former champ posted below.

With best Featherweight in the World 🌎 @zabeast_mma pic.twitter.com/Kh4Ym72JoZ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 5, 2021

Magomedsharipov is currently ranked as the No. 3 ranked fighter in the UFC featherweight division. The 30-year-old Russian is 18-1 overall in his MMA career and he is currently riding a 14-fight win streak with his last loss coming in 2013. Since joining the UFC roster in 2017, Magomedsharipov is a perfect 6-0 with wins over Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, Brandon Davis, Kyle Boachniak, Sheymon Moraes, and Mike Santiago. He is, by all accounts and purposes, someone who has all the makings of a future UFC champion, just like Nurmagomedov was.

The problem with Magomedsharipov has been a lack of activity as he hasn’t fought since November 2019 when he beat Kattar. Since then, Kattar has fought three times, while Magomedsharipov hasn’t fought at all. It wasn’t his fault that Yair Rodriguez withdrew from multiple fights against him, but at this point, Magomedsharipov is in a holding pattern. The good news is that he will likely return in the coming months, and if he’s working with his friend Nurmagomedov, it will make his comeback to the Octagon that much sweeter.

