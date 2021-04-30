Francis Ngannou responds to callout from Tyson Fury: “I’ll take care of Jon Jones first”

Francis Ngannou has suggested he would welcome the opportunity to fight Tyson Fury – but only after he’s done with Jon Jones.

Ngannou is on top of the world right now after beating Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion. Many believe he could be a dominant champion for years to come, but right now, it feels as if the UFC are taking things one step at a time.

“The Predator” is currently being lined up to defend the belt against Derrick Lewis but the real money fight appears to be Ngannou vs Jones.

However, there’s also the wildcard possibility of Francis squaring off against Tyson Fury – especially after Tyson Fury called him out.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys,” Fury said. “Look, you want some of this ‘Gypsy King’ money, you know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it ya. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on a Sunday.”

Ngannou, as expected, was quick to respond.

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

It’s not uncommon for talks like this to emerge but in reality, Dana White would almost certainly prefer to keep Ngannou within the UFC spectrum.

There are many top heavyweight contenders beginning to rise up through the ranks and given how unstoppable he looked in his last fight, it’d be intriguing to see what kind of extended success Ngannou could have as champion.

Fury, on the other hand, should have one thing and one thing only on his mind – a superfight showdown against Anthony Joshua.

Do you think Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou would ever fight each other? If so, would Ngannou have any kind of chance in a boxing setting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!