Zabit Magomedsharipov informs the UFC of retirement

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov has officially retired from MMA.

Once viewed as a future champion, the 31-year-old has been out of action for some time. He was signed to the UFC with a boatload of promise, having been a former ACB featherweight champion.

He debuted with a lot of hype behind him, and he backed it up. The Russian’s unqiue skillset led to a quick five-fight winning streak. Following that he was matched up with fellow contender Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235 in March 2019 in the biggest test of his career.

It was a test that he would pass with flying colors, as he won via unanimous decision. Following the victory, he was given his first ever headlining role against Calvin Kattar. On his home soil of Russia, Magomedsharipov defeated the Boston-native via unanimous decision.

Following that bout, the 31-year-old was slated for a fight with Yair Rodriguez in August 2020. However, ‘El Pantera’ withdrew due to injury. Little did fans know, it would be the last time that Magomedsharipov would be scheduled for a fight.

He never had a fight booked again, as he struggled with health issues. While the severity of his health issues were never disclosed, his manager confirmed that the 31-year-old was debating retirement because of them. Now, he’s officially decided to call it quits.

Earlier this year, Zabit Magomedsharipov teased to fans on social media that he would become a doctor. Now, it’s offical that he’s making the career-switch, and retiring from MMA. MMAFighting were the first to break the news that the Russian is hanging up the gloves.

With that, Zabit Magomedsharipov hangs up the gloves holding an 18-1 professional record. While he had a great career, many fans will wonder what could’ve been without injuries.

What do you think about Zabit Magomedsharipov’s retirement? Sound off in the comments below!