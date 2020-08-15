Report | Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez rescheduled for UFC 254

Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez have been rebooked to fight.

The two have been linked to a bout for years and they were booked once again to headline the August 29 card. Yet, Rodriguez was forced to withdrew due to a high ankle sprain. Magomedsharipov then went back to Russia after not getting a replacement opponent.

Now, according to Russian MMA reporter, Igor Lazorin, the fight has been rebooked for UFC 254 on October 24.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is riding a very impressive 14-fight winning streak and has not lost since 2013. Inside the Octagon, the Russian is 6-0 but has not fought since he beat Calvin Kattar by decision last November. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Jeremy Stephens and a submission win over Brandon Davis.

Yair Rodriguez, meanwhile, beat Stephens last time out by decision at UFC Boston following a no-contest due to accidental eye pokes with Stephens. Before that, he scored a last-second KO over Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Denver. It got him back into the win column after a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar.

The good news for UFC fans is the fight has been rebooked as it is a scrap that has been highly-anticipated. Yet, the bad news is, given it is on UFC 254 it will only be three rounds, as many wanted to see how Zabit Magomedsharipov does in a five-round fight.

The winner of Zabit Magomedsharipov-Rodriguez is likely to fight Alex Volkanovski for the belt next. But, with the scrap being delayed until October it is possible the champ wants to fight sooner and takes on Korean Zombie or the trilogy with Max Holloway.

UFC 254 is looking like a very solid card with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event. Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, Alex Volkov vs. Walt Harris, and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy have all been booked for the event.

Who do you think wins, Zabit Magomedsharipov or Yair Rodriguez?