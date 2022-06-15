The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

❌ Fighter removed: Chas Skelly — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 13, 2022

Featherweight: Chas Skelly (19-3 MMA)

Skelly most recently competed at February’s UFC Vegas 48 event, where he scored a second round TKO victory over Mark Striegl. Prior to the contest, the 37-year-old “Scrapper” had announced that the bout would be his last, as he was retiring from MMA.

❌ Fighter removed: Poliana Botelho — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 15, 2022

Women’s flyweight: Poliana Botelho (8-5 MMA)

Botelho has been removed from the UFC roster after suffering a submission loss to Karine Silva earlier this month in Las Vegas. That setback had marked the Brazilian’s third in a row and fourth in her past five fights.

❌ Fighter removed: Askar Mozharov — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 15, 2022

Light heavyweight: Askar Mozharov (19-13 MMA)

Mozharov was let go after suffering a TKO loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 56. ‘No Mercy’ only competed once under the UFC banner and was scrutinized during fight week for falsifying his MMA record.

❌ Fighter removed: Niklas Stolze — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 9, 2022

Lightweight Division: Niklas Stolze (12-6 MMA)

Niklas Stolze, 29, was let go after going 0-3 in his last three Octagon appearances. ‘Green Mask’ was most recently defeated by a rear naked choke courtesy of Benoit St. Denis on June 4, 2022.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by the UFC?

