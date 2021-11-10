Wife of Frankie Edgar reacts after husband suffers KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268

The wife of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar reacted following his brutal KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268.

Edgar was knocked out in the third round of his bantamweight fight against Vera on Saturday night at UFC 268. For Edgar, this was his second straight loss by knockout following a flying knee KO to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year. Given that he is now 40 years old and appears to be less durable than he once was, there have been suggestions that Edgar could even opt to hang up his gloves and retire following this latest KO loss to Vera. After all, it was a tough loss for Edgar, and a tough one for his family to witness.

Taking to her social media in the days following Edgar’s KO loss to Vera, Edgar’s wife Renee reacted to her husband’s latest defeat. All she could say is that she is supporting her husband win, lose, or draw, and she also shared photos of his incredible fight team.

Edgar has now lost four of his last five fights overall. Since moving down to 135lbs last year, Edgar is 1-2 with two knockout losses to Vera and Sandhagen and a controversial split decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Given that Edgar spent the majority of his UFC career at both 145lbs and 155lbs and generally showed more durability in those weight classes, it is definitely possible that he moves back up in weight should he continue to fight. Then again, he is a top-15 ranked bantamweight still, so perhaps he will stick around 135lbs even though he is coming off of two back-to-back brutal KO losses.

