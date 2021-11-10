Dana White claims a fighter competing on the UFC prelims is banking $750k

UFC president Dana White claimed in a recent interview that a fighter he has under contract competing on the UFC prelims is banking $750,000.

White has been criticized by UFC fighter pay for the past number of years, and one of the biggest arguments against him is that the UFC doesn’t pay its fighters enough percentage of the overall revenue the company brings in. White has defended UFC fighter pay in the past, saying that his promotion pays more to the fighters than any other MMA promotion. Critics of that argument, meanwhile, will point out that professional boxers get paid more than many MMA fighters. But White isn’t necessarily buying that argument is true.

Speaking to Pardon My Take in a recent interview that was shot before UFC 268, White spoke about fighter pay in combat sports. The UFC president mentioned that boxer Badou Jack was set to make $75,000 for his boxing match despite being a former champion. White then pointed out there is a fighter on his preliminary cards making $750,000.

Dana White tells Pardon My Take a prelim fighter made $750K.

“You know this kid (Badou) Jack, former world champion. He’s fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he’s making $75k, okay? A guy who’s on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won’t mention his name, is making $750,000,” White said (via SportsKeeda).

It’s unclear who exactly White is referring to. Fans were having fun playing sleuth and trying to figure out what fighter he was pointing to, with some fans suggesting it could be someone such as new UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira. Others, meanwhile, suggested that White is likely referring to former heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem, who was making in the high six figures at one point during his UFC career before he was released.

Who do you think the fighter in question is that UFC president Dana White is talking about?