Conor McGregor slams the UFC for “garbage” promo highlighting his losses to Dustin Poirier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor slammed the UFC for a “garbage” promo highlighting his losses to Dustin Poirier ahead of December’s UFC 269.

McGregor knocked out Poirier at their first meeting at UFC 178 back in September 2014, but in 2021, he lost twice to his rival. In January at UFC 257, Poirier knocked out McGregor in what was an incredible upset. Then at UFC 264 in July, it was Poirier who once again defeated McGregor to win the trilogy by a score of 2-1. However, the trilogy fight ended with McGregor losing via broken leg. In the months since then, McGregor has made it clear that he does not believe Poirier’s second victory was legitimate. So when the promo video for UFC 269 came out and showed Poirier beating up McGregor, the Irish superstar was not happy about it, and he made sure to let the UFC know just that.

Is that the only shot yous had of him “landing” in that fight? Didn’t land. He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin.

Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow.

November 10, 2021

McGregor is clearly not happy that the UFC is using his non-successes in order to promote Poirier’s achievements, but then again, McGregor did lose twice to him so you can’t blame the UFC for wanting to promote those victories by Poirier ahead of UFC 269. At the same time, you can’t blame McGregor for being upset about the promo. Either way, the rivalry between McGregor and Poirier is far from over. When McGregor returns to active competition in 2022, look for him to chase after a fight with Poirier immediately.

