Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

A bantamweight bout featuring Frankie Edgar taking on Marlon Vera took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 268 event at MSG.

Edgar (23-10-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a nasty knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen back in February. Prior to that setback, the former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (18-7-1 MMA) had most previously competed back in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Davey Grant. ‘Chito’ had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s UFC 268 fight with ‘The Answer’.

Tonight’s ‘Edgar vs Vera’ matchup proved to be a very competitive back and forth affair. Frankie Edgar got off to a hot start, but Marlon Vera was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, ‘Chito’ hit the former lightweight champion with a front kick to the face that spelled an end to the fight.

Official UFC 268 Result: Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edgar vs Vera’ below:

Big fight coming up between two of my favorites @FrankieEdgar and @chitoveraUFC 🔥 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 7, 2021

Hoping for a great fight here! Can Edgar turn back Father Time again? #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Lets go Frankie! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Ohhhhh upkick power chittttoooo #UFC268 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021

Frankie Edgar is the best! Who doesnt love Frankie? — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Marlon Vera defeating Frankie Edgar at UFC 268:

Ouch !! Vera was looking for that !! #UFC268 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 7, 2021

Seriously a good fight from Frankie too #UFC268 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021

